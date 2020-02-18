NYU College Republicans call for firing of left-wing professor who led anarchist protest

New York University's (NYU) Amin Husain – an adjunct instructor at the school's College of Arts and Science – should be fired after it was revealed he spearheaded a radical anti-cop rally protesting a police crackdown on turnstile jumping, NYU's College Republicans said Tuesday.

Husain, 44, is also a co-founder of Decolonize This Place, which urged its radical followers to "f-ck sh-t up" last month in a violent assault on New York City's subways that concluded with 13 arrests and $100,000 in damage.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: First" with host Rob Schmitt, NYU College Republicans President Kristen Gourrier and Vice President Bobby Miller said that there is definitely an unbalanced bias toward liberal thought on NYU's campus and that they were not surprised to learn of Husain's involvement.

TOMI LAHREN RIPS ANTI-POLICE PROTESTERS WHO TRASHED NYC OVER $2.75 SUBWAY FARE: 'ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MIND?'

"I mean, I definitely think that there are a lot of people at NYU who have similar kind of extreme views," said Gourrier. "And it's the result of being in a place where you're challenged so little on your ideas that you end up villainizing the other side to the point that you're able to justify acts like this that to the rest of us just seem really inappropriate."

"The professor is really just a far-left extremist. He has no business impressing his reprehensible views on the minds of young adults in a classroom setting," Miller chimed in.

"And, quite honestly, it's disappointing that NYU hasn't taken the necessary steps to make sure that this professor is nowhere near students in the future. As you mentioned, this had not just affected students. This affected commuters all over the city and NYU should make a statement by firing this professor so they don't condone violence," he added.

In a statement on Husain released Monday, NYU spokesman John Beckman wrote: "The university abhors violence, rejects calls for violence, has longstanding ties to Israel – including a campus there – and is opposed to acts of vandalism on the public transit system, which is needed and shared by all New Yorkers. It is, however, the case that among the thousands of part-time faculty we hire each year some will disagree with NYU's positions. Such is the nature of free speech and academic freedom."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

However, in contrast, Gourrier told Schmitt that even some of the NYU College Republicans' meetings were protested and attended by other students who disagree with "even moderate views" on the right.

"So, I definitely think that if anybody were to do anything like this on the other side it would quickly be buried – strongly denounced – which I think is why we're so unbalanced here," she said.

"There's a complete double standard for conservatives on campus at NYU and really at colleges across the country," stated Miller.

The New York Post contributed to this report.