Tomi Lahren rips anti-police protesters who trashed NYC over $2.75 subway fare: 'Are you out of your mind?'

While the rest of the country was gearing up for the Super Bowl, the Iowa Caucuses and the closing days of the Senate impeachment trial, in New York City a group of anti-police protesters were organizing a demonstration that alienated even some their most sympathetic potential allies.

"Last Friday night, a group who calls themselves 'Decolonize This Place' called on New York City area communities to join them as they f*** s*** up," reported Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren on her show "Final Thoughts" on Tuesday.

"So what are they so enraged about?" she asked rhetorically. "They don't think they should have to pay the [subway] fare – of get this – $2.75 cents. And they don't want 500 new officers hired to police their indecent and unlawful behavior on and around the city transit system."

"F*** your $2.75," read one of the protest organizers in a video posted on Twitter. "No cops on the MTA. Free transit. No harassment, period, and full accessibility."

On Jan. 31, thousands of demonstrators descended on New York City's Grand Central Terminal, one of Manhattan's biggest transportations hubs, and other subway stations around the city.

Protesters carried signs with slogans like "F*** the Police" and "No cops! No fares!" Some participants reportedly chained open exits doors on subway platforms, vandalized stations and jumped turnstiles — evading the fares.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said in a tweet that some individuals even attempted to "physically assault our officers."

"You're really going to act like that because you don't think you should have to pay to ride the subway? Are you out of your mind?" said Lahren.

"Clearly disgusting anti-police chants and signs, blocking entrances, vandalizing buses, gluing and/or breaking transit card readers and illegally jumping turnstiles is their chosen method to raise awareness of their perceived oppression and fight for their distorted concept of justice, because nothing says justice like refusing to pay a standard fare," she continued.

"By wrecking a transit system they claim to want to save, the self-styled populists prove themselves to be out-of-touch elitists," wrote the New York Daily News Editorial Board on Feb 4, "As for their goals: The idea of no-fare public transit dates back decades. We think it’s unwise, but it’s at least debatable."

NANCY PELOSI TORE UP THE AMERICAN DREAM AND SPIT ON IT: TOMI LAHREN

"Demonstrations work best when they generate public sympathy," the opinion piece concluded. "Making New Yorkers’ commutes more difficult probably did just the opposite."

"You don't get to break the law, disrupt decent people's daily commute or attack officers by passing it off as activism," said Lahren. "You're not activating anything other than chaos."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.