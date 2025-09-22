Trump to reveal medical finding he calls ‘answer to autism’ in major announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is poised to unveil a "significant" medical and scientific finding for U.S. children Monday — and said Sunday he believes there may be an "answer" to autism now.

The Trump administration said in April it would kick off a massive research initiative to understand the cause of autism by September.

"Tomorrow we’re going to have one of the biggest announcement(s) … medically, I think, in the history of our country. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing," Trump said Sunday at the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "I think we found an answer to autism."

No additional details were immediately provided, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is expected to announce that it will caution pregnant women against using Tylenol during pregnancy except if they have a fever, the Washington Post reports, as the administration studies if use of the drug might be tied to autism.

Tylenol maker Kenvue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

However, Kenvue recently said in a statement that acetaminophen, the generic name for Tylenol, is the safest pain reliever for pregnant women.

"Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," Kenvue said in a statement Sunday. "Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a survey in April that found that autism prevalence is on the rise and said the increase "might be due to differences in availability of services for early detection and evaluation and diagnostic practices."

Specifically, the survey found that one in 31 8-year-old children were diagnosed with autism in 2022 — up from one in 36 in 2000.

Meanwhile, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pointed to environmental factors as the root cause of autism.

"This is coming from an environmental toxin, and somebody made a profit by putting that environmental toxin into our air, our water, our medicines, our food," Kennedy said in April at an event related to the CDC’s report. "And it's to their benefit to say ‘Oh, to normalize it, to say all this is all normal, it's always been here.’ That's not good for our country."