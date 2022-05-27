North Carolina business owners alarmed about inflation: This is 'uncharted territory'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina small business owner warned the current state of the U.S. economy is "uncharted territory" as inflation and demand drive costs of consumer goods to new levels.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke with diners at Wayside Family Restaurant in Concord, North Carolina, Friday morning about the issues they find most concerning.

David, who owns a small business in the packaging industry, told Campos-Duffy that he’s never seen the economy like this in his 40-year career.

"It’s very hard to get not only labor, but raw materials, at this point," he said.

He explained that he can’t get delivery dates or even issue new purchase orders for the materials his business needs.

The Wayside Family Restaurant owner, Rex, said he’s never experienced difficulty like this due to the economy in his 47-year restaurant career.

"It’s very hard to meet payroll. It’s hard to meet food costs," he said.

His wife and son, Molly and Chris, said they believe the labor shortage is the greatest factor contributing to the struggle in operating their family business.

"No one is applying," Molly told Campos-Duffy.

Chris said it’s an issue that needs to be addressed at the federal level.

"It’s something that our current administration is not handling at all," he said.

Jodi, a local diner, said she’s amazed by how high gas prices have jumped in recent months and added that the increased cost for food is "wreaking havoc" on Americans.

Campos-Duffy also spoke with a family who said it’s getting harder to feed their children.

"It costs a whole lot more to eat nowadays," Cale, the father, said.

The family also voiced concerns with U.S. public schools and explained why they decided to homeschool their two children.

"We wanted the ability to be able to instill our values and beliefs and morals in our children," Cale’s wife, Tracy said. "And you just can't do that very well in the public schools anymore."