This is how much your Memorial Day road trip will cost with record high gas prices

Americans are ready to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend despite the record high gas prices they'll be paying along the way.

According to AAA, 34.9 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles by car for the holiday.

That's an increase of 4.6% from last year, but still short of the 37.6 million record set in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Back then gas cost less than $3 per gallon, while it will be over $4.50 on average this year.

And 50 miles is just the minimum, with many trips much longer than that.

Data analytics firm Inrix told Fox News Autos that a typical trip originating in the Seattle area where it is headquartered, for instance, will be 93.8 miles.

With that in mind, the EPA provides a fuel cost calculator that can be set for any make or model of vehicle and the local gas price to estimate how much they cost to drive in 25-mile increments, so we've taken a look at what the total is for traveling 100 miles in some popular models that are indicative of their respective vehicle classes:

Ford F-150

Ford's best-seller is rated at 20 mpg with its most popular EcoBoost 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 option and two-wheel-drive, which means a 100-mile trip will run you $22.48 at $4.50 per gallon. Make that $30 in California, where gas is over $6 per gallon.

Toyota Rav4

The most fuel efficient version of the Rav4 that's not a hybrid gets 30 mpg, so an average 100-mile trip will cost $15, or $20 in California. Switching to the 40 mpg hybrid model will drop those figures to $11.24 and $15.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry's entry-level four-cylinder front-wheel-drive powertrain has a 32 mpg combined rating, which results in 100-mile trip prices of $14.08 on average and $18.76 in California.

Tesla Model 3

Insulated from gas price fluctuations, a Tesla Model 3 Long Range with all-wheel-drive charged at home will cost just $3.6 to charge per 100-mile trip.

