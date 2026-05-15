Tubi launches 2026 FIFA World Cup FOX Hub for soccer fans ahead of the highly-anticipated tournament

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The popular free streaming service Tubi announced on Monday the launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup FOX Hub ahead of the world's biggest sporting event.

The hub will serve as a go-to destination for fans providing FOX Sports and FIFA programming on the games and athletes, including original and exclusive Tubi content.

Tubi, which is owned by Fox Corporation, will also simulcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies live in 4K and two matches: Mexico vs. South Africa on Thursday, June 11, and U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12.

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"Nearly a century ago, the World Cup was born out of a desire to bring the world together through sport," Tubi Senior Vice President of Product Deirdre Hesseldieck said in a statement. "That mission has never been more relevant, and technology has never been better positioned to extend it. The FIFA World Cup™ FOX Hub is Tubi’s contribution to that legacy: a free destination designed for a seamless fan experience, where viewers can easily navigate from live coverage and highlights to creator commentary, player interviews, and expert predictions. We built it so fans never lose the thread."

The hub will include a 24/7 feed that will provide FOX Sports’ live digital original programming and highlights from the day.

"The World Cup is one of the greatest sporting events on earth, and its stories extend far beyond the pitch," Tubi SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships Samuel Harowitz said. "The FIFA World Cup FOX Hub is programmed around everything that surrounds it: the players, the teams, the countries, and the creators who live and breathe the sport, delivering the ultimate fan experience."

Harowitz continued, "The Hub offers original docuseries following players on their journey to the tournament, talk shows and podcasts bringing fan-fueled energy to ‘the beautiful game,’ and classic films that capture what soccer means to people around the world. We're excited to offer a content slate that gives every kind of fan something to connect with, before, during, and after the matches."

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Among the slated Tubi Original programs are "Destination World Cup 2026," which profiles top players Weston McKennie (USMNT), Marc Cucurella (Spain) and Harry Wilson (Wales), documenting their journeys leading up to this year's tournament — and "The Other Football," a vodcast series starring FOX Sports' Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston, who take a comedic crash course on the world's most popular sport.

The hub features a slate of premium sports entertainment. Among the offerings is BBC's "Twenty Twenty Six," a six-part comedy series featuring "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville, who will reprise his role as Ian Fletcher to provide a satirical behind-the-scenes look of the international soccer contest, a follow-up to his Olympics-centric series "Twenty Twelve." There's FOX's "Summer of '94," which documents the underdog story of the 1994 USMNT that gave the sport a boost in America among fans. FOX Sports' "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union" features former USMNT player and FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas, who will provide in-depth analysis throughout the tournament alongside soccer guru David Mosse.

FOX Sports will also host a trio of roundtables leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, gathering some of the influential figures in soccer to preview this year's tournament.

Also on the hub will be content from digital-first creators. Donald De La Haye, aka YouTube sensation Deestroying, will star in "Deestroying the Pitch," a competition series that will put soccer fans head-to-head in one-on-one matchups.

Jesse "Jesser" Riedel and his friends will take on soccer challenges in "Jesser's Ulimate Kickoff." And talkSPORT will break down the tournament with soccer legends like Emmanuel Petit, Kléberson, Stuart Pearce and Brad Friedel in "How to Win the World Cup," hosted by comedian Matt Forde.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup FOX Hub on Tubi is completely free, requires no subscription and is available now through the end of the tournament. Viewers can find Tubi available across televisions, mobile devices and on the web.

Founded in 2014, Tubi offers thousands of free movie and TV shows as well as hundreds of Tubi Originals, entertaining over 100 million monthly active users.