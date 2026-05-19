Golf star Bryson DeChambeau opens up about wanting four kids and how he thinks families should work

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Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau revealed during a podcast Monday that he wants four kids and detailed his vision for family roles.

"A bunch. I'd love to have a bunch of kids. Four, for sure," he told podcast host Katie Miller during a conversation on "The Kate Miller Podcast."

Miller then pressed DeChambeau on his views on family roles.

"Do you believe that a man's place is out at work and the woman's place in the home?" she asked. "Or what's your core set of beliefs on how a family should work these days? Or do you think it's dependent upon the partners?"

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DeChambeau said it was dependent on the situation.

"I think it's situationally dependent, right? Financially … if the male can't support the full family, like, there are times that you're going to have to make difficult decisions where the woman's gonna have to go out there, but traditionally I would love to see, I like to see women being as, I would say, engaged and opportunistic as possible. If they wanna go work, if they want to go build their own business, go do it," he said.

He added, "I would also say, if you're having a family, make sure to prioritize, right, and make sure that you've got the opportunity for yourself to take care of your kids and do the right thing for your kids, as well as the man should do the exact same thing. A man needs to have time with the family, right?"

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The full episode will air Tuesday at 6pm ET on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Rumble and X.

DeChambeau has a contract with LIV Golf, but the league is facing uncertainty due to the loss of its primary source of funding after the 2026 season.

His contract with LIV expires after this season, and when asked about returning to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau was noncommittal. If anything, he was dismissive of potential penalties he’d face. He also said he'd be happy to commit to YouTube golf full time to grow his channel.

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DeChambeau told the media earlier this month ahead of a LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia that he’d love to focus on YouTube more if LIV does shut down after the year.

"I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more," DeChambeau said. "I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me."

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Outkick's Ian Miller contributed to this report.