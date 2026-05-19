Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Expert warns China already waging ‘unrestricted warfare’ against US through fentanyl, espionage and sabotage

Gordon Chang says fentanyl deaths are 'murders' carried out with Chinese Communist Party support

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Did Trump Just Defuse The China Threat? | Will Cain Country Video

Did Trump Just Defuse The China Threat? | Will Cain Country

Gordon Chang joins Will Cain to decode President Trump's summit with Xi Jinping and China’s asymmetric warfare. Plus, Lipi Sternheim on rare earth reshoring, the Luigi Mangione trial crowd and Justin Pearson's race-baiting ramp up.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of America's most significant adversaries is already waging "unrestricted warfare" against the U.S., author Gordon Chang warned Monday, citing widespread fentanyl deaths, espionage and sabotage as components integral to the plan.

"China has redefined warfare..." Chang said on the "Will Cain Country" podcast.

"In May 2019, People's Daily, the most authoritative publication in China, carried a landmark editorial that declared a 'people's war' on us, and although we may dismiss that as propaganda, that phrase, 'people's war,' has a meaning which resonates in the Communist Party. It's total war," he said.

DEEPSEEK AI BOT IS PART OF CHINA’S 'UNRESTRICTED WARFARE’ DOCTRINE

Xi Jinping speaking at a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia Brazil

China's President Xi Jinping speaks at a news conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 20, 2024, during a visit to South America where he met with world leaders, including Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Ton Molina/Bloomberg)

Chang provided the example as a broader warning that fentanyl deaths in the U.S. are no coincidence. He argued such deaths are "murders" — not overdoses — at the hands of the CCP.

"It has actually done all it can to kill as many Americans as possible," he said of the party.

TAIWAN'S PRESIDENT SAYS ISLAND 'WILL NEVER BE SACRIFICED OR TRADED' IN STERN REBUKE OF CHINA

Closeup of fentanyl-laced sky blue pills known as Mexican oxy

This undated photo from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows fentanyl-laced sky-blue pills known as Mexican oxy, which mimic the prescription drug oxycodone. Law enforcement in the U.S. Southwest report similar fentanyl-laced pills imitating Vicodin and Xanax, as well as fentanyl powder mixed with heroin. These counterfeit pills pose a high risk due to variable fentanyl content and lack of quality control. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

"And I know that's hard for Americans to understand, but if you look at what the Chinese Communist Party has been doing to support the fentanyl gangs, it becomes evident."

Chang also accused the country of maintaining biological weapons facilities on U.S. soil, secret police stations, drone flights over military facilities, bomb plantings, importing modified pathogens and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

China is running an unrestricted warfare campaign against the US: Gordon Chang Video

"They're fueling protests, they're urging violence and urging violence openly, which they did in 2020. They are importing into the U.S. counterfeit currency, which is an act of war. They're importing into the U.S. automatic weapons parts, which they have done. The list just goes on and on," Chang said.

"When you look at the totality of this plus what they'd say in their propaganda... you have to assume that this is a war, a war fought on sort of a different thing than we Americans are used to. We're used to war as we see it in the movies. The Chinese have taken this to a new level."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue