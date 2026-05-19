Expert warns China already waging ‘unrestricted warfare’ against US through fentanyl, espionage and sabotage

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One of America's most significant adversaries is already waging "unrestricted warfare" against the U.S., author Gordon Chang warned Monday, citing widespread fentanyl deaths, espionage and sabotage as components integral to the plan.

"China has redefined warfare..." Chang said on the "Will Cain Country" podcast.

"In May 2019, People's Daily, the most authoritative publication in China, carried a landmark editorial that declared a 'people's war' on us, and although we may dismiss that as propaganda, that phrase, 'people's war,' has a meaning which resonates in the Communist Party. It's total war," he said.

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Chang provided the example as a broader warning that fentanyl deaths in the U.S. are no coincidence. He argued such deaths are "murders" — not overdoses — at the hands of the CCP.

"It has actually done all it can to kill as many Americans as possible," he said of the party.

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"And I know that's hard for Americans to understand, but if you look at what the Chinese Communist Party has been doing to support the fentanyl gangs, it becomes evident."

Chang also accused the country of maintaining biological weapons facilities on U.S. soil, secret police stations, drone flights over military facilities, bomb plantings, importing modified pathogens and more.

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"They're fueling protests, they're urging violence and urging violence openly, which they did in 2020. They are importing into the U.S. counterfeit currency, which is an act of war. They're importing into the U.S. automatic weapons parts, which they have done. The list just goes on and on," Chang said.

"When you look at the totality of this plus what they'd say in their propaganda... you have to assume that this is a war, a war fought on sort of a different thing than we Americans are used to. We're used to war as we see it in the movies. The Chinese have taken this to a new level."