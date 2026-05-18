Bill Belichick accuses CBS of deception in 2025 that involved girlfriend Jordon Hudson

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Eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick accused CBS of being deceitful in a 2025 interview that generated headlines when his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appeared to shut down a question about their relationship.

"I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively," the football legend said on a new episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," which will be available Tuesday morning. "I've asked for the transcript from them, and they won't give it to me."

During a 2025 interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," Hudson said Belichick was "not talking about this" when he was asked by anchor Tony Dokoupil about how she and the New England Patriots icon met.

Hudson, who was watching the interview from a side corner, reportedly interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes. The interview as aired on CBS fueled much criticism directed towards Hudson.

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Belichick responded to critics by saying he agreed to speak with "CBS Sunday Morning" about his memoir "The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football" and added that it was communicated that the interview would focus solely on the book. He said his girlfriend was not "deflecting" the relationship question but rather attempting to steer the interview to remain on topic. He claimed the network was creating a "false narrative" by publicizing "selectively edited clips."

CHECK OUT ALL THE INTERVIEWS ON 'HANG OUT WITH SEAN HANNITY'

"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," he said in a statement at the time of the controversy.

On "Hang Out," Belichick told Fox News host Sean Hannity "couldn’t believe" the journalistic conduct from CBS, which had been regarded in its long history as a trusted news network.

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"Kind of confused about… some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they… talk about," he said.

The relationship between Belichick, 74, and Hudson, a 25-year-old former beauty pageant contestant, first became public in 2024.

Belichick pointed out to "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" that criticism over CBS News' editing and alleged hesitance to provide interview transcripts are not isolated. CBS has faced similar controversy in the past, including interviews with former Vice President Kamala Harris and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"They've done that with others, I'm not really sure what that policy is," he said.

"As we've seen recently, there have been more editing problems, and they go back to, over a couple of years, multiple examples of editing," Belichick added.

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Fox News Digital reached out to CBS News for comment. At the time of the uproar over the Belichick broadcast last year, CBS defended the interview.

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," CBS' statement read. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."

Don't miss Hannity’s full conversation with Belichick, including his response to his shocking Hall of Fame snub, when the new episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" becomes available Tuesday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.