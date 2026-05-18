Football legend Bill Belichick addresses Hall of Fame snub and whether it was a 'political' decision

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Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed his Pro Football Hall of Fame snub and whether he believes the decision was "political."

In January, Belichick did not receive the required 40 votes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

"Well, out of my control," he said on the latest episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," which will drop on Tuesday morning. "Honestly, I've been very focused on my job at the University of North Carolina and the players, and the university there. So, you know, whatever happens, happens."

"I'm proud of what we accomplished as a team at New England and certainly at the Giants and proud of those relationships, so that's what matters most," the eight-time Super Bowl champion added.

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Belichick joined the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after leaving his 24-year coaching tenure with the New England Patriots in 2024.

Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub received widespread criticism from figures both inside and outside the football world, including President Donald Trump and Tom Brady.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable 'Sissy' Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!" Trump wrote on Truth Social in reaction to the snub.

"I don't understand it," Tom Brady said, who was coached by Belichick for 20 seasons. "I was with him every day. If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it."

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Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Belichick about the robust support he received following the January snub.

"Did that make you feel good that so many people came out defending you?" Hannity asked.

CHECK OUT FULL EPISODES OF ‘HANG OUT WITH SEAN HANNITY’

"Absolutely," Belichick responded. "It's great to hear that support from so many people and from so many different fields, not just football, but you know, many others. And so, I was very appreciative of that support and, you know, the positive comments that they made."

Belichick failed to meet the 40-vote requirement from the 50-member Hall of Fame selection committee to be inducted.

When asked by Hannity whether he believes the decision was "political," Belichick pointed to the committee voters and emphasized he had no control over the matter.

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"You have to ask the voters. I didn't have a say in it," the football legend said.

"Whatever their opinion is, I'll let them talk about it."

Hannity’s full wide-ranging conversation with Belichick on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast will be available Tuesday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple. They discuss his relationship with Tom Brady, coaching history at the Patriots and the future of college football.