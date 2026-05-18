John Oliver echoes Letterman's profane CBS send-off in tribute to Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' finale

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Comedian John Oliver paid tribute to fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert during his show on Sunday, echoing David Letterman's profane criticism of CBS in saying, "Good night and good luck motherf---ers."

Oliver signed off HBO's "Last Week Tonight" by saying, "Please enjoy Colbert’s final shows."

"He’s the f---ing best. Good night, and good luck, motherf---ers!"

Oliver also said his show would be off this week. Colbert's finale will air Thursday night.

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Colbert was joined by Letterman, former host of "The Late Show," on Thursday, who issued a statement directed at CBS after the two comedians threw furniture, fruit and more off the roof of the New York City studio at a CBS logo on the street.

Letterman told Colbert, "Thank you for everything you’ve done for our country."

Colbert asked the comedian if he had any final words and Letterman said he had something to say to CBS.

"In the words of the great Ed Murrow, good night and good luck, motherf---ers!" he said.

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Oliver joined late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon on Colbert's show last week as well.

Kimmel questioned why Colbert was being asked to defend or make the case for late-night TV's existence.

"Why should you have to defend late-night? Why should that question even be asked?" Kimmel asked Colbert. "Like Ryan Seacrest doesn’t get asked [about] 'Wheel of Fortune' or whatever the hell he’s hosting."

The LateNighter reported that Kimmel's program is preparing to go dark the night of Colbert's final show, as the comedian did when Letterman's version of "The Late Show" ended.

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CBS announced in 2025 that "The Late Show" would end permanently at the end of Colbert's 2026 season. The network cited financial reasons for the decision.

Oliver called the news "very sad" at the time, according to The LateNighter.

"Obviously, I love Stephen, all of his staff. I love that show. It’s incredibly sad," he said.

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Oliver added that he was looking forward to seeing what Colbert would do next because "that man will not stop."