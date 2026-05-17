Actor Javier Bardem accuses Trump, Netanyahu of 'f---ing toxic male behavior' over Gaza, Iran

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Actor Javier Bardem accused President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing "f---ing male toxic behavior" over their actions in Gaza and Iran.

While promoting his new film, "The Beloved," at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, Bardem described the dangers of toxic masculinity and how leaders like Trump have demonstrated it by attempting to "bomb the s---" out of other countries.

"There is an average of two women killed monthly by their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends or ex-husbands," Bardem said. "Which is horrible, just that amount of women being murdered. It’s unbelievable, and we kind of normalized it. I mean, are we f---ing nuts? We’re killing women because some men think they own them?"

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He continued, "And that problem also goes to Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu, those big-balls men saying, ‘My c--- is bigger than yours, and I’m going to bomb the s--- out of you.’ It’s a f---ing male toxic behavior…so yeah, we have to talk about it. And we are talking about it because we are more aware of it, thankfully."

Bardem, who has been an outspoken anti-Israel critic, also reiterated the importance of celebrities calling out the Jewish nation's "genocide" despite fears of being blacklisted.

"Everyone is beginning to realize — thanks to the younger generation who is more aware of situations we’re experiencing quite directly on our phones and on other screens — this is unacceptable," Bardem said.

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"It cannot be justified. And there can be no reason, no explanation for this genocide," he continued. "Therefore, I think what is happening is quite the contrary. I believe that those who are drawing up the so-called blacklists will actually be exposed, and they will be the ones suffering the so-called consequences, at least on a public and social level. And this is a major change."

Bardem added, "You can fight against it, you can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact. You can be against it, or you can justify it… If you justify it with your silence or with your support, you are pro-genocide. Those are facts, for me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bardem's representatives and the White House for comment.

Bardem was among dozens of Hollywood celebrities who have attacked and boycotted Israel in the wake of its war with Gaza, going as far as to condemn film festivals for avoiding political issues and appearing to kowtow to Trump.

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During the 2026 Oscars ceremony, Bardem, an Oscar winner himself, was among the few celebrities who injected politics into his on-stage comments by remarking, "No to war and free Palestine" before presenting an award.