Maher shames Clintons, Kamala, Dems, saying they won't go on his show or anywhere they aren't 'pre-adored'

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Talk show host Bill Maher criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Clintons on Monday’s episode of his podcast.

When asked on his "Club Random" podcast by rapper will.i.am about who he has not yet had a chance to interview but would love to chat with, Maher responded, "Ironically, mostly Democrats, [but] like, because they're such p---ies, they won't come on the show. Like the Clintons, I mean, you know, Kamala, I voted for you."

"Democrats are p---ies about, like, going anywhere that they're not already pre-adored," he continued. "Not all of them, but I mean, somebody Kamala Harris, I mean, like I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost."

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"Why are Democrats like that?" will.i.am asked, arguing that Democrats seem more passive than Republicans.

After making comparisons about how the world is divided into opposite forces, Maher said that the specific problem ailing Democrats is, "They just came to champion a lot of really silly anti-common sense ideas."

Maher argued that was not the case for the Democrats during the Bush and Obama years, arguing that Obama was "the ultimate pragmatist."

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As will.i.am expressed confusion about how the Democratic Party could have fallen so far since then, Maher replied, "What you have to mainly understand about political parties is that they're controlled by their fringes."

"The people on the fringes," Maher said of both sides of politics. "They have the megaphone, especially on the left. Well, both … It's younger people. Younger people on both sides are much more radical, and they're better at social media. They're better at media. They're better at getting attention."

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Harris and the Clintons did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.