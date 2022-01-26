Nikki Haley says President Biden and Kamala Harris should step down for 'the good of our country'

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down from their positions over their handling of foreign policy.

Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show," Haley condemned Biden’s comments from his press conference last week, where he implied there may be no action should there be a "minor incursion" by Russia at the Ukrainian border.

"It’s absolutely cringeworthy listening to Biden’s press conference because literally you never show your cards especially when you don’t have any. And that’s literally what he did," Haley told radio host and Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

After elaborating on foreign policy regarding Russia, Haley insisted that "if Biden loved our country," he and Harris would resign.

"Honestly, for the good of our country, if Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him. Because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point. And, you know, when you don’t have a strong America, you don’t have a safe world. And that’s what’s getting ready to happen. My only hope and prayer is that they get it together and realize that this isn’t about America. This isn’t about NATO. This is about all of us. This is about safety. This is about strength. This is about freedom winning," Haley said.

Benson asked Haley to clarify her comments in which Haley emphasized Biden’s failures on foreign policy.

"Look at the situation. We are in a dangerous situation. He destroyed Afghanistan. He’s put us in a situation with Russia. He has no plan for Taiwan, and you’re sending our athletes over to Beijing for the Olympics, and you’ve said nothing about how you’re going to protect them when they’re over there. They’ve literally been threatened and told that if they say anything against the government they will be punished. Where’s the protection for Americans? Literally, he has failed on every level," Haley said.

She also listed domestic failures as another reason for Biden to step down.

"And then you look domestically. You look at the fact that crime is hitting our streets. You look at the fact that we’ve got an entire COVID generation that we’re going to be lucky if they graduate from high school at this point if we keep these schools closed and keep taking on these teachers’ unions. You’ve got a border where you allow 200,000 illegal immigrants to cross last month alone," she added.

Haley concluded her thoughts by saying the Biden administration has "been a catastrophe on every level."