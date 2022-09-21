Nikki Haley fires back after Sunny Hostin accused her of hiding her ethnicity: 'I embrace my Indian heritage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley hit back Wednesday at "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused her of trying to hide her Indian heritage by using "Nikki" as her first name.

Haley joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss her reaction to the racially charged remarks, calling out the left's double standard as it pertains to how the show is likely to handle the controversy.

"It's not the first time, and it won't be the last time that the hosts of ‘The View’ come after me or that liberals come after me in… whatever way," Haley told host Harris Faulkner. "They can't stand the fact that a minority female would be a conservative Republican."

Hostin implied that the former diplomat was self-conscious over her Indian ethnicity so she changed her name, although "Nikki" is her middle name, and she's gone by it since childhood.

But even her co-hosts disagreed with the sentiment, as did conservatives on Twitter who accused Hostin of being prejudiced.

"Sunny is not her name," Haley said. "Nikki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It is an Indian name, and I embrace my Indian heritage. I have written two books that describe the struggles that my family had, what it was like growing up."

Haley doubted there would be any punishment from ABC for Hostin's remarks.

"You're not going to see her fired from that show," she continued. "We're not even going to see an apology from that show because they let liberals say that about conservative Republican minorities all the time, but yet nothing is done. Had this been said about a Democrat, all hell would have broken loose."

Hostin's remarks come after co-host Alyssa Farah suggested Haley would be a good contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Hostin then interjected, calling her a "chameleon," and accusing her of going by a different name to conceal her ancestry.

"When they go after something like your name or your looks, they don't have anything else that shows your winning, and I'll take that win all day long," Haley said.

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC about the remark and received no response.

