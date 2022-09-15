'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time."

"Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores is legal," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "It is your right to do it when you get here."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that it can also be "inhumane" if immigrants come here and there is no way for the U.S. to take care of them.

"Here's what's interesting. We don’t have any problem when people come through the border from Canada. We don't have any problem when people overstay their time," Goldberg said, adding that people "overstay" their visas all the time.

TEXAS BUSES TAKING MIGRANTS TO NYC SETS OFF FIRESTORM FROM DEMS, ABBOTT TELLS THEM TO TAKE IT UP WITH BIDEN

"I love Canadians, don’t get me wrong, okay? Don’t get me wrong. My point is because it’s been made into a brown people issue, it's a problem," she continued. "We don’t take care of the Haitians that are trying to come here."

Farah Griffin said the U.S. doesn't take care of Venezuelans that come to the U.S. either.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., confirmed that Florida sent two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday as part of the state's relocation program.

Hostin argued earlier in the segment that it was just more "political theater."

"I wonder really what is the scope of the problem? Because I think this is just political theater," she said. "I will say this, Martha's Vineyard is my happy place, it's my home away from home, I spend the summer there, I wrote a book about it called ‘Summer on the Bluffs’ and it's a beautiful place and I'm happy that they are there because it is a place that historically has allowed people form other places. Black people, it was the only place, in our country, one of three, that allowed Black people in the late 1800s to own property and beachfront property. So, welcome to Martha's Vineyard."

AS TEXAS SENDS THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS TO SANCTUARY CITIES, LIBERAL MAYORS SCRAMBLE TO RESPOND

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," the Florida governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-TX., sent two buses with migrants to Washington, D.C., on Thursday. They arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C.