Nicole Scherzinger touts being a Christian in Hollywood, says faith ‘gets a bad rap’

Former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger promoted Christianity in a new interview with Variety published Tuesday, saying the faith "gets a bad rap."

The pop star and former reality competition judge spoke about her faith, her church community and why she believes devout Christians should represent their beliefs well.

"I think Christianity does get a bad rap, but I think that’s why, if you’re a true Christian, you have to lead by example and be the light," Scherzinger told the outlet.

Scherzinger recalled a moment last year when her outspoken Christian views sparked backlash on social media. The day after the 2024 presidential election, she commented on comedian and podcaster Russell Brand’s Instagram post, writing that she liked his "Make Jesus First Again" hat seen in the video.

"Where do I get this hat?!" Scherzinger wrote, adding prayer hands and red heart emojis. However, the comment drew heavy criticism online because Brand’s hat was inspired by President Donald Trump’s "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Brand, who had become a Christian convert by that point, had also voiced support for Trump’s candidacy. Shortly after commenting, Scherzinger deleted the post and issued a public apology on the platform for any unintended association with Trump.

At the time, she wrote, "Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that."

"For me, Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and — above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now," she added.

Reflecting on the controversy nearly a year later, Scherzinger said she doesn’t regret endorsing the Christian message behind Brand’s post, adding that she’s proud to be part of a Christian community in Hollywood.

"I have a wonderful church that I go to in Hollywood. Most of my friends in Hollywood are Christians," she said.

Scherzinger told Variety that her faith has always played a central role in her life. She was born to a single mother in Honolulu, Hawaii, before moving to the mainland with her mom and grandparents. The singer said her devout Christian grandparents, whom she calls "Papa" and "Tutu," instilled strong faith values from an early age.

"My papa started out as an atheist, and then he would go on to be a priest and then a bishop, and now he’s an archbishop for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," she said.

"My tutu’s mother had 22 pregnancies — four miscarriages and 18 children — living in a little three-bedroom house and having no money but a strong faith. That’s the blood that I am," she added.