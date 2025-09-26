Nexstar joins Sinclair in bringing back 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after tense standoff with Disney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nexstar Media Group joined Sinclair Broadcast Group in airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following a tense standoff with Disney beginning Friday night.

"We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns," Nexstar said in a statement Friday. "As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve."

The company continued: "We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities. To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals."

Earlier in the day, Sinclair similarly announced it would no longer preempt the late-night show on its ABC affiliates.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming," Sinclair said in a statement.

"Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives. We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important," the statement continued.

"In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman," it added.

Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off the air entirely last week after the host’s remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage.

The liberal comedian falsely suggested that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the Kirk assassination, was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology, which was reaffirmed in the indictment filed the next day.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel told his audience last week.

After being sidelined by Disney, Kimmel returned to his show on Tuesday to give an emotional monologue, though stopping short of offering an explicit apology.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Kimmel said tearfully. "Nor was it my intention to blame a specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual… I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was the solution. And it isn't. Ever."

Kirk's supporters panned Kimmel's walk-back attempt, many of them calling out the ABC host for not owning up to the falsehood.

"Kimmel is an unrepentant liar who tried to blame Charlie’s assassination on the part of the country that just spent the last 2 weeks praying and holding vigils," Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet reacted .

"What he’s really saying is that he still thinks it’s fair game to slander conservatives. He would rather advance his own political and cultural agenda than confront the truth. The truth is that his own side has been fanning the flames of political assassinations for years. The truth is that someone on the left picked up a gun and murdered someone on the right who advocated for peaceful debate.

"It’s critical that liars admit they lied. There can be no restoration without that. Anything short of that is a fake and scripted cry line designed to endear him to his fans, not to make right the wrong he committed," Kolvet added.

Democratic lawmakers pressured Nexstar and Sinclair to bring Kimmel back on their airwaves, threatening to investigate whether the Trump administration was involved in their decisions.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.