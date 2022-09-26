Newt Gingrich rips 'deluded' Biden admin ahead of midterms: 'Living in a fantasy world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned the Biden administration is "deluded" and living in a "fantasy world" as voters prepare to cast their ballots in November. Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the midterm elections as Americans battle crime and rampant inflation.

NEWT GINGRICH: It's just a question of on Election Day or nowadays, since we vote for a whole month on election month, when somebody goes in to vote, do they remember the last time they went to the grocery store? Do you remember the last time they filled up their car? I paid $5.05 a gallon on Saturday, and Biden the other day was totally false in claiming the price of gasoline. He used a number that doesn't exist and has not existed anywhere in America since he's been president. So you have to assume the White House is deluded and sitting around in a fantasy world. But I think as real Americans face crime in the street, they face prices at the gas station, prices at the grocery store, and they're going to start facing layoffs as the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. I just think in the end, they go in and say, this ain't working, and they vote against the Democrats and that means they vote Republican.

