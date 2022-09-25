NBC's Chuck Todd suggests welcoming more migrants will solve the inflation crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd featured a segment on Sunday claimed illegal immigration could be the best solution for inflation.

The NBC anchor commented on Republican governors such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moving migrants and illegal immigrants to liberal cities like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and even Martha’s Vineyard to protest the border crisis under the Biden administration.

Although many have suggested that illegal immigration could be "a political problem for Democrats," Todd pointed out that the sheer numbers could help our record-high inflation rates.

"I'm going to show you a new way to look at the immigration debate and why immigrants crossing the border could actually be a solution to our inflation problem," Todd said.

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW ‘THEY WILL LOSE’ IF MIDTERMS ARE A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEN

While he noted immigrants crossing the border reached over one million people in 2016, the labor participation rate has been steadily decreasing, now sitting at 62.4%.

"One percentage point by the way, represents 2.6 million people missing from this workforce. And guess where these workers are missing from? They're short 45,000 workers in Boston, they’re short under 400,000 in New York. They’re short 170,000 in Washington, D.C., even Miami, is short some 20,000 there," he said.

"So the point is," Todd continued. "These migrants could actually be helping our labor force problem, which would help our supply chain, which could help inflation."

Todd claimed that border crossings fell to 247,000 due to the pandemic and former President Trump’s policies. However, he did not reference recent reports showing over two million border encounters in the 2022 fiscal year.

AMERICAN FAMILIES LOSE $460 A MONTH UNDER THE BIDEN ECONOMY: KEVIN HASSETT

Todd was one of many news media figures who criticized DeSantis following his publicized action of moving 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. He referred to the act as "inhumane" and claimed that the liberal enclave, despite being one of the wealthy areas of the country, "doesn't have any infrastructure" to help the influx of the 50 migrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Economic reports currently show that inflation rates rose by 8.3% in August compared to one year prior. Biden attempted to spin the report as a positive when he claimed on Sept. 18 that inflation hardly grew in August, despite being one of the highest rates in 40 years.

Fox News’ Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.