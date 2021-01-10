New York Times' Sunday Review turns heads with 'Black Power is Here' section headline after Georgia runoffs

After Georgia Democrats took back both of the state's Senate seats thanks in large part to Black voters, The New York Times' Sunday Review section declared "Black Power Is Here" in large bold letters at the very top as columnist Charles M. Blow made his case for a "reverse" Great Migration.

Blow recently moved to Atlanta after living in New York City for 26 years and urged other Black people to do the same in a recent opinion column.

"In effect, Black people could colonize the states they would have controlled if they had not fled them," Blow wrote. "In the first census after the Civil War, three Southern states — South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana — were majority Black.

"After centuries of waiting for white majorities to overturn white supremacy, it has fallen to Black people to do it themselves," Blow continued. "I am unapologetically pro-Black, not because I believe in Black supremacy, which is as false and reckless a notion as white supremacy, but rather because I insist upon Black equity and equality."

Around 6 million Black Americans left the South and moved to urban centers elsewhere from 1915 to 1970, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Blow praised Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock of Georgia for being the first Black senator "popularly elected by a majority-Black coalition." He attributed Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff's victories to Stacey Abrams' get-out-the-vote group Fair Fight as well as a rise in Georgia's Black population by more than 250,000 people between 2010 and 2016.

"With this election, Georgia became the model for how Black people can experience true power in this country and alter the political landscape," Blow said.

However, Blow slammed northern cities for purporting to have shed racism while mistreating Black residents.

"For decades Northern liberals have maintained the illusion of their moral superiority to justify their lack of progress in terms of racial equality," he wrote. "The North’s arrogant insistence that it had no race problem, or at least a minimal one, allowed a racialized police militarism to take root. It allowed housing and education segregation to flourish in supposedly 'diverse' cities. It allowed for the rise of Black ghettos and concentrated poverty as well as white ﬂight and urban disinvestment."

Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to diagnose what went wrong during the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones sounded off at Republican pundits for downplaying the threat of socialism in an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"I'm so furious and the punditry over these last few months [for] telling the audience that socialism had zero chance," Jones said. "They kicked their tail in Georgia. And everyone should be furious in this audience that you had congressmen, people that are supposed to be political insiders, lie to them on national TV and tell them they didn't have a chance."

Jones said he was "on the ground months ago warning people to look out for the Black vote in the state" — a demographic that ultimately helped Warnock unseat incumbent Kelly Loefller with a higher turnout than in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News Yael Halon contributed to this report.