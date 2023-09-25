New York Post columnist wearing 'full Fetterman get-up' details being denied entry into restaurants

New York Post columnist Jon Levine detailed his attempts to enter New York City restaurants in "full Fetterman get-up" on Monday during "FOX & Friends" after the Senate announced it would no longer be enforcing their dress code.

FOX News' Steve Doocy said that the idea behind the experiment was to compare the "standards at the Senate with the standards at these restaurants."

"The Senate is the world's greatest deliberative body, I wanted to see if I can walk into restaurants in New York City dressed like you can apparently now walk into the world's greatest deliberative body and in many, many cases, the answer was a resounding no," Levine said.

Levine said that most of the interactions he had with restaurant staffers were very polite, but noted that they seemed to think he was "crazy."

"Civilization is a choice that we make every single day," Levine continued. "You woke up today, very early in the morning, and you put on a suit and tie. And I have always seen you on this show in a suit and tie because you have great respect for yourself and your audience. But in the United States Senate you can just march in like you've come out of a Pilates class."

He added that it was a "difference in standards."

Levine also detailed his experience in a column for the Post.

"Intrepid Post reporter Jon Levine learned that hard truth this week when he crisscrossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, gym shorts and sneakers and tried to gain entry — only to face scorn and mockery from maître d’s with more common sense than Congress," he wrote.

"’He would not be permitted here,' sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275," Levine wrote.

Levine told "Fox & Friends" that he doesn't know that the amended dress code will stay in place because some Democrats have come out against the change.

"I can't understand exactly what [Schumer] was thinking at that point," Democratic Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin, said during a conversation with SiriusXM host Steve Scully.

"I want to give him the benefit of the doubt until I speak to him, but I think the Senate needs to act on this."

