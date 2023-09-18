Fetterman blasted by conservatives after Senate drops dress code: 'Stop lowering the bar!'

The U.S. Senate recently dropped its dress code requirement, sparking criticism from many conservatives both online and in Congress who suggested the move was made to appease Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Sunday that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for senators. Senators will now be allowed to wear whatever they want but others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code, which is coats and ties for men and business attire for women.

Conservatives responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing Fetterman, who has routinely worn gym shorts and hoodies in the building and found a workaround to the legislative body's dress code rules by voting from the doorway of the Democrat cloakroom or the side entrance, making sure his vote is recorded before ducking out.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X. "Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

"If my interns can put on a suit so can a U.S. Senator," GOP Congressman Ryan Zinke wrote on X.

"So let me get this straight," Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X. "The entire senate is jettisoning its storied history and debasing itself before the world to accommodate the slovenliness of one man, John Fetterman? Will a single Senator object to this humiliation?"

"The Fetterman legacy is now cemented," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X. "Not for improving the lives of the state he represents, of course, but because he dresses like a sophomore in summer school."

Fetterman responded to Greene’s tweet on social media by taking a swipe at the House Republicans.

"Thankfully, the nation's lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings," Fetterman said to Greene.

