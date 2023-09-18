Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Fetterman blasted by conservatives after Senate drops dress code: 'Stop lowering the bar!'

Dropping the dress code is being referred to as the 'Fetterman rule'

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
John Fetterman gives odd, animated reaction to news of Biden impeachment inquiry Video

John Fetterman gives odd, animated reaction to news of Biden impeachment inquiry

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman gave an odd, animated reaction to the news of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The U.S. Senate recently dropped its dress code requirement, sparking criticism from many conservatives both online and in Congress who suggested the move was made to appease Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Sunday that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for senators. Senators will now be allowed to wear whatever they want but others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code, which is coats and ties for men and business attire for women. 

Conservatives responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing Fetterman, who has routinely worn gym shorts and hoodies in the building and found a workaround to the legislative body's dress code rules by voting from the doorway of the Democrat cloakroom or the side entrance, making sure his vote is recorded before ducking out.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X. "Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

JOHN FETTERMAN BLOWS UP SOCIAL MEDIA WITH NEW MUSTACHE, COMPARED TO 'BREAKING BAD' CHARACTER WALTER WHITE

John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman arrives for the "AI Insight Forum" at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"If my interns can put on a suit so can a U.S. Senator," GOP Congressman Ryan Zinke wrote on X.

"So let me get this straight," Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X. "The entire senate is jettisoning its storied history and debasing itself before the world to accommodate the slovenliness of one man, John Fetterman? Will a single Senator object to this humiliation?"

JOHN FETTERMAN DARES REPUBLICANS TO IMPEACH BIDEN: ‘YOU JUST GOTTA CALL THEIR BULLS--T’

US President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro look on as US Senator John Fetterman

President Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro look on as Sen. John Fetterman delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate 95 emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, on June 17, 2023. (Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Fetterman legacy is now cemented," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X. "Not for improving the lives of the state he represents, of course, but because he dresses like a sophomore in summer school."

Fetterman responded to Greene’s tweet on social media by taking a swipe at the House Republicans. 

John Fetterman in his office

Sen. John Fetterman in his office on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Thankfully, the nation's lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings," Fetterman said to Greene.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Chad Pergram contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

