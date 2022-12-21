New Jersey school district blasted for reinstating mask mandate for staff, students: 'Plain cruel'

A New Jersey school district was blasted for reinstating its mask mandate starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Superintendent of Passaic Public Schools Sandra Montanez-Diodonet sent out a letter to parents and staff on Tuesday stating that masks are required effective Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, for "all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds, and buses.

"Please be advised that as per our Board Policy No. 5141.10, during periods of High Activity Level as published in the NJDOH COVID-19 Activity Level Report, mask-wearing is required," read the letter, which was shared by what appears to be the school district’s Twitter account.

VIRGINIA STUDENTS IN CERTAIN SCHOOLS COULD BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS DESPITE GOV. GLENN YOUNKIN'S MANDATE BAN

The letter came after state health officials and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported Passaic being among 10 counties that reached "high" community levels of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Furthermore, the state reported 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day since February 16.

Passaic Public Schools, one of New Jersey’s largest school districts, presides over approximately 14,000 students and 17 schools, including Passaic High School.

NEARLY 3,000 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY DIED FROM THE FLU THIS SEASON: CDC

The statewide mask mandate was lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy in March. Murphy had recently told a local news outlet that he does not "foresee any mandates in New Jersey unless something drastically changes."

The backlash against the mask reinstatement came in droves under the post's Twitter thread.

"Two weeks to slow the spread has turned into 2.75 years to flatten a generation," American Federation for Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis replied to the tweet.

"I like that they’re public about the child abuse," Twitter user Nicholas Austin said.

BIG CITIES LOOK TO MASKS AGAIN IN PREPARATION FOR WINTER THREAT OF COVID, FLU, RSV

"This is anti-science, anti-child & just plain cruel. #Shame on ‘educators’ who impose restrictions on children’s learning, socialization & joy just because they can," Twitter user Maud Maron, a Democrat who ran for Congress, replied on the thread.

Twitter user Jen Wright replied, "Parents, this is your queue to WITHDRAW and create a homeschool co-op over Christmas break. Schools like this see your kids as disease vectors. Protect your children, that’s your most important job."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The superintendent's press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.