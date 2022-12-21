Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

New Jersey school district blasted for reinstating mask mandate for staff, students: 'Plain cruel'

The CDC reported Passaic among 10 counties that reached 'high' community levels of COVID-19 in New Jersey

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Karol Markowicz rips study for claiming masks battle structural racism: 'Catnip for the leftist media' Video

Karol Markowicz rips study for claiming masks battle structural racism: 'Catnip for the leftist media'

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz weighs in on a study from the New England Journal of Medicine arguing that masks help mitigate structural racism.

A New Jersey school district was blasted for reinstating its mask mandate starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Superintendent of Passaic Public Schools Sandra Montanez-Diodonet sent out a letter to parents and staff on Tuesday stating that masks are required effective Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, for "all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds, and buses.

"Please be advised that as per our Board Policy No. 5141.10, during periods of High Activity Level as published in the NJDOH COVID-19 Activity Level Report, mask-wearing is required," read the letter, which was shared by what appears to be the school district’s Twitter account.

Students prepare to enter the building of Stratford Landing Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday, August 23, 2021, the first day back to school for many districts in northern Virginia. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Students prepare to enter the building of Stratford Landing Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday, August 23, 2021, the first day back to school for many districts in northern Virginia. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA STUDENTS IN CERTAIN SCHOOLS COULD BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS DESPITE GOV. GLENN YOUNKIN'S MANDATE BAN

The letter came after state health officials and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported Passaic being among 10 counties that reached "high" community levels of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Furthermore, the state reported 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day since February 16.

Passaic Public Schools, one of New Jersey’s largest school districts, presides over approximately 14,000 students and 17 schools, including Passaic High School.

NEARLY 3,000 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY DIED FROM THE FLU THIS SEASON: CDC

The statewide mask mandate was lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy in March. Murphy had recently told a local news outlet that he does not "foresee any mandates in New Jersey unless something drastically changes."

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., walks down the House steps after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., walks down the House steps after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The backlash against the mask reinstatement came in droves under the post's Twitter thread.

"Two weeks to slow the spread has turned into 2.75 years to flatten a generation," American Federation for Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis replied to the tweet.

"I like that they’re public about the child abuse," Twitter user Nicholas Austin said.

BIG CITIES LOOK TO MASKS AGAIN IN PREPARATION FOR WINTER THREAT OF COVID, FLU, RSV

"This is anti-science, anti-child & just plain cruel. #Shame on ‘educators’ who impose restrictions on children’s learning, socialization & joy just because they can," Twitter user Maud Maron, a Democrat who ran for Congress, replied on the thread.

Twitter user Jen Wright replied, "Parents, this is your queue to WITHDRAW and create a homeschool co-op over Christmas break.  Schools like this see your kids as disease vectors. Protect your children, that’s your most important job."

Classroom with empty wooden desks. (iStock)

Classroom with empty wooden desks. (iStock) (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The superintendent's press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn