Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC

The flu season arrived early and is bound to get worse, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its latest release of flu data.

"Seasonal influenza activity is elevated across the country," said the health agency in its Nov. 28, 2022, edition of the Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report. The report covered the week ending Nov. 19.

This year, over 2,900 people, including 12 children, have died from influenza since October, said the CDC; five of those children died the week ending Nov. 19.

IN BOSTON, RSV CASES IN KIDS CREATING A 'CAPACITY DISASTER' FOR ONE MAJOR HOSPITAL

An estimated 53,000 people have been hospitalized by flu so far this season, the agency said.

The cumulative hospitalization rate this year is "higher than the rate observed in week 46 during every previous season since 2010-2011," the report noted.

Typically, the flu season peaks in later winter months, noted the CDC.

"This is severe and early flu season in terms of case numbers of hospitalizations and deaths," Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor and professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, told Fox News Digital via email on Tuesday. "Several children have died."

FLU SHOT THIS FALL: HERE'S WHY DOCTORS ARE URGING WE ALL GET IT

He also said, "There are several reasons, including that this is a bad strain of flu. We have had very mild flu seasons the last few years, so our partial immunity from previous exposure is lacking, and flu shot uptake is down — even though it is a good match this year."

"I believe that our immune systems are a bit slower to respond because of prior lockdowns, masks" and more, said Dr. Marc Siegel.

Flu season "generally peaks" in January-February, he noted, but "it is already at high levels in many states."

NEW YORK MOM WHOSE BABY STRUGGLED WITH RSV HAS URGENT MESSAGE FOR PARENTS

He added, "Also, I believe that our immune systems are a bit slower to respond because of prior lockdowns, masks" and more.

Three states — Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee — have the highest level of influenza-like illness (ILI) activity level, said the CDC.

An additional eight states, plus the District of Columbia, are at the second-highest level of ILI activity.

Just four states — Alaska, Michigan, New Hampshire and Vermont — have "minimal" levels of ILI activity, the CDC noted.

The vast majority of identified flu types are subtypes of Influenza A, making up 99.3% of tested flu specimens. Influenza B accounts for the remaining .7%.

SURGE IN RSV COULD BE LINKED TO ‘IMMUNITY DEBT’: DR. MARTY MAKARY

"Of influenza A viruses detected and sub-typed this season, 78% have been influenza A(H3N2) and 22% have been influenza A(H1N1)," said the CDC.

The agency is advising that all people over the age of six months get a flu vaccine, adding that "now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven't already."

Flu is most dangerous for people 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health problems including heart and lung diseases, Fox News Digital previously reported.

This year, people 65 or older are urged to get a special kind of flu vaccine for extra protection, reported the Associated Press.

Seniors are urged to get either the Fluzone High-Dose, Flublok or Fluad Adjuvinated vaccines this year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok each contain higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient, whereas Fluad Adjuvanted has an additional special ingredient that helps boost people’s immune response, the AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seniors can and should ask what kind of flu shot their doctor is carrying.

If a senior-specific shot is not available, they should receive a standard flu shot, Fox News Digital reported earlier.