Neil Young unveils new song trashing Musk with lyrics that say fascists should buy Teslas

Legendary rocker Neil Young is turning his anger towards billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk into new music.

The musician behind classic songs like "Rockin’ in Free World" and "Heart of Gold," unveiled a new song at a charity concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, featuring lyrics slamming Musk and his electric vehicles.

"If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla. It’s electric, it doesn’t matter. If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom. Get whatever you want, taste your freedom," Young could be heard singing in clips taken from the Light Up The Blues benefit concert.

Progressive outlet The Daily Beast reported that Young’s new song is titled, "Let’s Roll Again."

At other points during the song, the classic rocker – who has Canadian and U.S. citizenship – urged American car companies to up their production to compete with China and apparently offer an alternative to Musk’s popular vehicles.

"Come on Ford, come on GM/ Come on Chrysler, let’s roll again," he sang, adding, "Build something special that people need/Build us a safe way for us to meet/Build us something that won’t kill our kids/Runs real clean."

More lyrics said, "China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars."

Young’s new song comes as liberals have been protesting against Musk for his involvement in the federal government as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and head of the administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the months since Trump’s inauguration, angry leftists have protested Musk’s government role, demonstrating at Tesla dealerships throughout the country. Some have even committed acts of vandalism and destruction against the electric cars.

Musk was hired as a "special government employee" and is preparing to exit his role at DOGE at the end of May, as individuals under that designation are permitted to work for the federal government for "no more than 130 days in a 365- day period," the Office of Government Ethics has said.

Young has been a longtime opponent of Trump. He sued the president during his first term for using "Rockin’ in the Free World" during his first re-election campaign in 2020. He eventually dropped the suit later that year.

Young alleged on his website earlier in April that Trump is the type of tyrant who might detain him while trying to re-enter the country after touring abroad.

"When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket," he said. "If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me."

