Musk not leaving yet, wrapping up work on schedule once 'incredible work at DOGE is complete': White House

Elon Musk will exit his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on schedule later this spring, once "his incredible work at DOGE is complete," the White House confirmed Wednesday.

"This ‘scoop’ is garbage," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X Wednesday. "Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete."

Leavitt was referring to a Wednesday Politico article reporting that "Trump has told his inner circle & members of his Cabinet that" Musk "will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role." Musk, however, has long been anticipated to step back from DOGE when his 130 days as a "special government employee" runs out in May.

Musk has been the public face of DOGE since President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the office Jan. 20.

Musk officially was hired as a "special government employee," which is a role Congress created in 1962 that allows the executive or legislative branch to hire temporary employees for specific short-term initiatives.

Special government employees are permitted to work for the federal government for "no more than 130 days in a 365- day period," according to data from the Office of Government Ethics. Musk's 130-day timeframe beginning on Inauguration Day runs dry May 30.

"Politico has become a tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting," White House spokesman Harrison Fields told Fox Digital Wednesday of Politico's report. "This is exactly why President Trump and DOGE have terminated millions of dollars in wasteful, government contracts to so-called news organizations that have diminished their credibility with the American people."

Musk and Trump have both previously previewed that Musk's role was temporary and would come to end in the coming weeks.

"You, technically, are a special government employee and you're supposed to be 130 days," Fox News' Bret Baier asked Musk during an exclusive interview with the DOGE leader and members of his team Thursday. "Are you going to continue past that or do you think that's what you're going to do?"

"I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame," Musk responded.

Trump hinted at Musk's departure in comment to the media Monday when asked if he wants Musk to remain in a government role for longer than the predetermined 130 days.

"I think he's an amazing. But I also think he's got a big company to run," Trump responded. "And so at some point he's going to be going back."

"I'd keep him as long as I can keep him. He's a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. He's very smart. And he's done a good job," the president added. "DOGE is, we've found numbers that nobody can even believe."