Trump administration tried to sabotage Neil Young's US citizenship, says wife Daryl Hannah

President Donald Trump’s first administration tried to sabotage singer-songwriter Neil Young's U.S. citizenship, according to Young's wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

"They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed," Hannah said in a recent interview with BBC . "It’s ridiculous [because] he’s been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."

Young was born in Toronto, Canada, on November 12, 1945. He entered the United States without a visa in 1966.

In 1970, the singer acquired a green card to stay in the U.S.

A January 22, 2020 Instagram post from @neilyoungarchives read, "I’m happy to report I’m in," referring to Young officially becoming a U.S. citizen. The post included a photo of him next to an American flag and a "Democrats register to vote here" sign.

Young said his journey to becoming a citizen was delayed due to his use of marijuana.

"I was asked many questions," Young reportedly said on his website in November 2019. "I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently, however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem."

Young, who is planning to tour Europe in June and July, has said that he is afraid he might not be able to return to the U.S.

"When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminium blanket," Young wrote on his website, Neil Young Archives. "That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America."

Hannah, who married Young in 2018, said she hopes he will not face any problems because he is an American citizen.

"They’ve been detaining people who have green cards or visas — which is hideous and horrifying — but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country, so I don’t think that’s going to happen," Hannah said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.