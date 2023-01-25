Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

NBC Sports' Tony Dungy targeted by NBC News over his 'anti-LGBTQ history'

The NFL legend apologized for tweeting a debunked claim that schools are providing litter boxes for students identifying as cats

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy speaks at 2023 March for Life Video

NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy speaks at 2023 March for Life

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy recalls the nationwide calls for prayer following Damar Hamlin’s collapse in speech at the 50th annual March for Life.

NBC News is shooting inside the tent with a report targeting NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy over what it calls his "anti-LGBTQ history."

Dungy was under fire last week for a tweet peddling a debunked claim that schools in the U.S. were beginning to put "litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats." He later deleted the tweet and issued an apology. 

But NBC Out, the LGBTQ section of NBC News, published a scathing report on its parent company colleague, accusing him of spreading a "transphobic myth" and doing a deep dive into his past tweets to portray the NFL Hall of Famer as bigoted. 

TONY DUNGY APOLOGIZES AGAIN FOR TWEET ABOUT LITTER BOX CLAIMS

Tony Dungy of NBC Sports during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 08, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. 

Tony Dungy of NBC Sports during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 08, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.  (Icon Sportswire)

In addition to recapping the backlash Dungy received in the media, NBC News reported it "found at least a dozen tweets from Dungy’s account, from 2012 to 2022, that are critical of same-sex marriage, homosexuality and the LGBTQ ‘lifestyle,'" citing two tweets. 

One tweet quoting Dungy from June 2022 read, "And no one is saying God will only banish homosexuals to hell. Jesus said anyone who is not born again by accepting Him as their savior will not enter the kingdom of heaven. That’s the criteria for avoiding hell." 

The other from 2020 read, "You and I disagree about whether LGBTQ is a lifestyle. But that has nothing to do with how I 'treat people'. There was a lot more in my comments in that story that never got written. But that happens a lot. We’re seeing that today."

TONY DUNGY TO ATTEND MARCH FOR LIFE, DUBBED RIGHT-WING EXTREMIST

The report also resurfaced comments the former Indiana Colts head coach made in 2014 saying he wouldn't have openly gay player Michael Sam on his team saying, "It’s not going to be totally smooth… things will happen."

NBC News took aim at NBC Sports' Tony Dungy over his "anti-LGBTQ" history. 

NBC News took aim at NBC Sports' Tony Dungy over his "anti-LGBTQ" history.  (Fox News Digital)

The report quoted Shefik Macauley, who NBC News described as an "NBC Sports employee who is among the leaders of NBC Universal’s LGBTQ employee resource group," and how he was "unsuccessful" in his effort to have NBC Sports force Dungy to issue an on-air apology, a decision the network defended to NBC News by saying the Twitter apology was enough since the offending tweet was given on that platform. 

"If someone is empowered to be on camera and be the face of whatever platform that is, then we should be able to address it with that same audience that we’re empowering that person to be in front of," Macauley told NBC News. 

MSNBC EDITS COLUMN AFTER TURNING POINT USA SENDS CEASE-AND-DECIST LETTER BLASTING ‘DEFAMATORY’ COMMENT

NBC News also quoted an LGBTQ activist who denounced NBC's handling of Dungy and pointed to his slated appearance at the Men's Advance Conference hosted by evangelical pastor Andrew Wommack, who NBC News said is "known for his anti-LGBTQ views."

NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The article was posted and retweeted by multiple NBCUniversial employees including NBC News and CNBC staffers.

NBC News investigative reporter Mike Hixenbaugh admonished Dungy while sharing the report, writing, "Read to the end to discover that Tony Dungy is slated to speak at a Christian nationalist convention led by a leading proponent of the Seven Mountains Mandate, which argues that evangelical Christians are called on to rule all aspects of U.S. society." 

While many on the left have attacked Dungy, the NFL icon has received glowing praise on the right for his recent appearance at the March for Life rally in Washington D.C. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.