March for Life 2023 reflects renewed effort to wipe out abortion state by state: Faith leaders weigh in

As the March for Life 2023 takes place on Friday, marking 50 years of standing up for life, Fox News Digital reached out to a number of faith leaders across the country for their take on the events this weekend — which is also the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion in this country.

Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer and co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, "a faith-based, educational and life-affirming 501c3 nonprofit" group based outside Washington, D.C., is participating in this weekend's March for Life "to stand in support of the beauty and dignity of every human life," he told Fox News Digital in exclusive comments.

He also said, "I’m excited to join an amazing cross-section of America: families, students, adoptive moms and dads, birth moms, adoptees, pregnancy care center workers, pro-life leaders and everyday champions for life from across the country."

He told Fox News Digital as well, "This movement is one of the most racially, ethnically and generationally diverse coalitions in American history."

He said that "the national wound of abortion — 64 million lives deep — can never be healed by hucksters offering their latest pink bandages of fake feminism. It can only be healed by a renewing of our hearts and minds, prompted by moral laws and a spiritual revival."

Jameson Taylor, director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for AFA Action — and someone who helped draft the pro-life law that led to the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs case and led the coalition to get it passed — told Fox News Digital, "The constant witness of the March for Life is a major reason Roe v. Wade was reversed. Having led the effort to pass the Mississippi bill that overturned Roe, I drew inspiration and joy from my own memories of rallying in D.C., knowing that so many people are committed to the pro-life cause."

Based in Tupelo, MIssissippi, Taylor added, "Today, more than ever, the fight is ours to win or lose. Abortion is still legal in the vast majority of states."

He said, "Now, we need people to show up at their state capitols and lobby for life. We need effective state laws that will protect women and children from abortion."

Art Ally, founder and president of Timothy Plan in Maitland, Florida, told Fox News Digital, "Thanks be to God that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority finally rectified a nearly 50-year mistake that has cost millions of lives, wounded millions of mothers and rent the cultural fabric of our nation."

Ally added, "The battle has moved to the states — where we pray that pro-life protections will quickly be enacted in as many jurisdictions as possible."

Noelle Garnier, director of public policy and communications at National Religious Broadcasters, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital that "2022 was a landmark year for the pro-life movement in America, but we have much, much more work to do in the coming year."

Added Garnier, "We and our members stand firm in proclaiming that a culture of life is the best thing for our culture and our families, and we are proud to participate in this historic event."

Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of the American Family Association in Tupelo, Mississippi, shared these thoughts with Fox News Digital: "Just as ending slavery was a long struggle, pro-lifers are in for the long haul."

"It may take another 50 years — but we fight for hope and life."

He also said, "Our positive message of hope motivating pro-life forces can be seen everywhere, and we will continue until this message of hope prevails, not just nationally, but in every state."

He added, "It may take another 50 years — but we fight for hope and life."

Jesse Bradley, pastor of Grace Community Church near Seattle, Washington, told Fox News Digital on Friday morning, "We have a benevolent creator — and every person is made in the image of God. Jesus confirmed that all people have immeasurable value, at every age and stage of life. God knits us together in our mother’s womb and is faithful to our final breath."

Added Bradley, "Life truly is a gift from God. We are all eternal beings with a soul and are made to have a close relationship with God. Jesus said to let the children come to Him and do not hinder them because the kingdom of God belongs to these little ones (Matthew 19:14)."

He also said, "Children have an awareness of God and seek to be secure in his grace. Because of God’s great love, we are called to serve the next generation. Every child has a significant story and purpose. Together we can ensure that all children have a forever family."

"Let’s renew our commitment to provide for and protect children, as this honors God and restores precious lives."

Bradley also shared these thoughts: "One of my continual prayers is that we would no longer have a need for a foster care system. Let’s open our hearts and homes to children in 2023."

In addition, he said, "Let’s end human trafficking. Let’s make sure all kids have food, clothes and clean water around the globe. And let’s renew our commitment to provide for and protect children, as this honors God and restores precious lives."

James Spencer, president of the D.L. Moody Center in Northfield, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital via email on Friday, "While our society will likely remain split over the issue of abortion rights, my hope is that events like the March for Life will do more than make a political statement."

He added, "My hope is that the March for Life will mobilize those who believe life is precious to recognize the depth of the world’s brokenness and to respond with compassion."

He said, "In particular, I hope Christians will commit to loving those who are vulnerable and pointing them to the possibilities only God can provide."

Alex McFarland, the North Carolina-based president of Alex McFarland Ministries and host of "Exploring the Word" on American Family Radio, told Fox News Digital, "As believers, we are called to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves (Proverbs 31:8). This certainly includes the lives of the unborn."

McFarland also said, "We must not only understand the Bible’s pro-life teachings — but we are called to do our part to protect the lives of the unborn as we are able."

Pastor Lucas Miles of Nfluence Church in South Bend, Indiana, and member of the faculty at Summit Ministries, is at the March for Life — and told Fox News Digital, "I’m honored to walk in the March for Life in D.C. today to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and to also lift my voice alongside so many other faithful warriors in the continued fight to protect the unborn."

"We must end the injustice of abortion. This is why I march."

Miles added, "Abortion is evil. This isn’t a political issue, or a left or right paradigm. It’s an issue of human dignity. And how we respond says something about us all."

Miles also said, "One hundred and fifty years ago our nation vanquished the vile reality of human slavery … Now we must end the injustice of abortion. This is why I march."

John K. Amanchukwu, Sr., an associate pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital, "As a Black pastor who stands in opposition of abortion, I see how the injustice of abortion has led to the downward spiral of the Black community."

He added, "As we celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the March for Life rally, I challenge my fellow Americans that the fight for liberty isn't over — and we must labor until every unborn child has the right to life."

He also said, "As King David wrote in Psalm 139: 'For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.'"

Pastor Brandon Jenkins of Mpact Ministries in Rockwall, Texas, told Fox News Digital, "Today's March represents a moment in history where the people of our nation have the opportunity to communicate that we still care about the most precious thing in this world — the unborn."

"Kids matter to God, and they should also matter to us!"

He added, "We have become so insensitive to human life that we are willing to end it over inconvenience, financial worry or other unnecessary reasons. This day represents what we are for, not what we are against."

He also said, "God loves every soul and knits every human being in their mother's womb, according to our professing faith. We are currently teetering on the edge of becoming a ruthless, savage and heartless nation with the mainstream view of protecting the life of the unborn."

He concluded, "Kids matter to God, and they should also matter to us!"

