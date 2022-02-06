NBC created ‘boomerang effect’ by refusing to run ad calling out China, Olympics: Concha

Reacting to NBC's alleged refusal of an advertisement slamming China and the Winter Olympics, Fox News contributor Joe Concha told ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Sunday that the media giant created a "boomerang effect" in which viewers are now more likely to search out the ad themselves.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY RIPS NBC'S OLYMPIC COVERAGE: ‘DON’T GIVE US CHINA'S B.S. TALKING POINTS'

JOE CONCHA: This is the boomerang effect that this is going to have. You just played a clip from that ad, right? And all over social media, people are now watching this ad when, maybe, if it aired on NBC, it would have came and gone.

So I think that ultimately it's going to make its point, but it still is disappointing, right? I mean, considering that NBC's coverage did start off with a very comprehensive, critical look at Chinese human rights abuses… But when push came to shove, apparently at least here, NBC seems to cower to the CCP because these American companies are so intertwined and reliant on the Chinese that at this point, they're just going to bow and say, 'Okay, we don't want to offend you.'

