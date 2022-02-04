Kayleigh McEnany rips NBC's Olympic coverage: 'Don't give us China's BS talking points'

Kayleigh McEnany on "Outnumbered" Friday called out NBC News' coverage of the Beijing Olympics, saying the network is trying to "have it both ways" while China seeks to downplay a genocide against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

McEnany referred to a tweet posted by journalist Josh Rogin who called out NBC for appearing to take a "both-sides approach to the Uyghur genocide."

McEnany said that there is a "genocide" against the Uyghurs in China.

"This is a genocide of a people group declared so by the State Department under President Trump. We don’t need to articulate Chinese talking points. You’re going to cover it NBC, fine. Just don’t give us Chinese BS."

Meanwhile, a Uyghur refugee and human rights advocate said she's worried the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will benefit the communist regime's credibility.

"I know that the Chinese government wants zero discussion on human rights during this Olympics," Jewher Ilham told Fox News.

The Games kicked off in Beijing on Friday morning, marking the first time China has hosted the Winter Olympics. The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott against the Games in December over human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

"I'm afraid China's government will use the Olympics as a propaganda tool," Ilham said. "It's very concerning."

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner added that the International Olympic Committee should have never authorized China to host the Olympic Games.

"Who do I blame for this? Here is the question. I blame the IOC. The IOC never ever should have given the games to China. The Olympic Games have gotten so big and such a big financial responsibility to the host country that there’s just not too many countries that can host the games anymore," Jenner said.

Jenner concluded, "I mean, this woke world we live in ‘Oh we have to do it in China.’ There’s a billion people there. We have to cater to them, it’s the same thing the economy is doing and businesses are doing going over there. And it’s a shame. It never should’ve gone to China in the first place because of their inhumane ways of treating their people and that has to change."

Fox News' Teny Sahakian contributed to this report.