'Dead on Vacation': Nancy Grace sits down with Natalee Holloway's father, private investigator

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reveals new details and background surrounding the disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway in an exclusive interview with Natalee’s father and the family’s private investigator.

Dave Holloway and T.J. Ward tell their side of the story and provide an update on the status of the investigation in the final episode of the five-part special "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Dead on Vacation."

"It's hard to believe. I thought that in the beginning, we'd be over there and right back within just a couple of days," Holloway said, "and here it is now, almost sixteen years later. And we don't know probably any more than we knew the first day."

Natalee Holloway mysteriously vanished without a trace during a 2005 high school graduation trip to the paradise island of Aruba.

Her puzzling disappearance sparked a worldwide media frenzy and a massive search of the island. Natalee's body was never found, and to this day, it is still a mystery what happened.

But one detail that has never swayed is the central suspect involved: Joran van der Sloot.

He and Holloway met at a hotel-casino that summer night, and witnesses say they saw the pair leave a nightclub together. But what transpired next has been in question ever since.

"There's been so many [tips] that I probably have forgotten half of them," Holloway admits, "The bloody mattress that turned out to be the blood of a dog, a false grave, a barrel we pulled out of the ocean crab traps that supposedly contained her remains. She's in Venezuela. She's in Colombia. She's locked up in a certain house. The list just goes on and on and on."

Nancy Grace takes us back to the days leading up to Natalee’s unclear disappearance - was danger lurking in plain sight?

Natalee’s father won’t rest until he finds out.

"Lady Justice, I still believe in her," Dave Holloway said, "and I always think that, you know, if I keep on keeping on, she'll finally get him. Your love for your kids goes a long ways."

"A Natalee Holloway Investigation with Nancy Grace" is available to stream now on Fox Nation.