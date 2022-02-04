Sen. Blackburn slams Pelosi for 'unseemly' advice to US athletes at Beijing Olympics

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for telling U.S. Olympic athletes to remain silent on China's humans rights violations while in Beijing. On "That Faulkner Focus" Friday, Blackburn said Pelosi's comments are "disgusting" and called out the hypocrisy from the Biden administration in allowing American media to broadcast the games.

DAUGHTER OF IMPRISONED UYGHUR SCHOLAR CONCERNED CHINA USING OLYMPICS AS A PROPOGANDA TOOL

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: You have to look at the way we have Nancy Pelosi responding. This is disgusting to tell our athletes, 'Don't tell us what you're seeing. Just keep your mouth shut.' We are very concerned for the safety and security of these athletes. We're also very concerned about the human rights abuses that the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out. … We know that there is a lot of hypocrisy when it comes to the UN leadership, when it comes to the Biden administration, Pelosi's comments. The way they are treating these games. Allowing a US broadcast network to be there broadcasting these games.

The Chinese Communist Party has said they're conducting extreme censorship, that they have to approve everything that is going to go out about China, about the games. And to be kowtowing to this? For Pelosi to say what she did when she has supported BLM in the US, but then she is saying, 'Oh, don't you dare speak out anything against the Chinese Communist Party'? This is unseemly. It is uncalled-for.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: