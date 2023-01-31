Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Nancy Grace fears Murdaugh jury is becoming 'captivated' by accused killer: 'I'm worried'

Fox Nation host worries double murder trial could be a repeat of O.J. Simpson's acquittal

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace on the latest of the Alex Murdaugh trial and how she predicts the jury has reacted

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that despite "strong evidence" in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, she's "worried" the jury is being charmed by the defendant the same way O.J. Simpson jurors were in his 1995 acquittal. 

ALEX MURDAUGH IMPLICATES GROUNDSKEEPER AFTER MURDERS, VIDEO SHOWS

NANCY GRACE: I know this sounds like a lot of strong evidence for the state. I know that, but it ain't over yet. When I saw Murdaugh walk into the courtroom yesterday, tall, cool, looking good, and dressed to the nines, everybody seemed captivated, like when O.J. Simpson would walk in the room – and he got off. And so I'm worried about this jury, I've got to be honest.

