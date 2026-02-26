'Naked Gun' director on why he thinks Babylon Bee is funnier than Saturday Night Live

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary "Airplane!" and "Naked Gun" director David Zucker argued in a recent interview that the decline of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" led to the rise of the satirical news site the Babylon Bee.

While appearing on Mike Rowe's podcast "The Way I Heard It" on Feb. 17, Zucker was asked by Rowe what he thinks led to the rise of the Babylon Bee in recent years.

"I think it's a lot because of what happened to 'Saturday Night Live,'" Zucker remarked. "They were committed to an ideology rather than to jokes. And so, the Babylon Bee is much funnier, and I've gotten to know some of those guys and I subscribe. I love it. It makes me laugh. They're so good because their targets are better, you know."

He continued, "Just how do you defend AOC and Chuck Schumer? You can't. And [Joe] Biden. I mean, you're stuck defending those guys. That's not very funny. And there's nothing to laugh at."

As an example, Zucker pointed to the decision after the 2016 election to have cast member Kate McKinnon perform Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" as Hillary Clinton without a punchline.

"Where's the joke?" Zucker asked. "There's no joke."

Zucker described feeling estranged from his own family because of politics, adding that he experienced a political shift after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Zucker previously spoke to Fox News Digital in July about why he voted for President Donald Trump despite believing that he was "crazy."

"You know, as crazy as Trump is, and I acknowledge, yeah, he's a crazy guy, but... Look at what the other side is," Zucker said.