Original 'Naked Gun' director rips Dems, predicts people will look back on this era saying ‘America was crazy’

Legendary director of the original "Naked Gun" movies, David Zucker, might think President Donald Trump is nuts, but he also believes the current Democratic Party is much worse for the country.

Speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of a reboot of his "Naked Gun" series set for release next month – he is not involved – the famous spoof filmmaker got candid about his views on politics, admitting he voted for Trump, even though he thinks he’s "crazy," because he didn’t have much of a choice.

"You know, as crazy as Trump is, and I acknowledge, yeah, he's a crazy guy, but... Look at what the other side is," Zucker said, saying the political left is on the "wrong side" of huge issues, like biological men competing in women’s sports.

The veteran director, one of a minority number of outspoken conservatives in Hollywood, admitted that his Democratic friends and even his family can’t understand why he threw his support behind Trump in the 2024 election. He said he tells them, "This is what I go by, just the big dumb issues, which is Israel – that's how I moved right in the first place – and men in women's sports."

"These are just big dumb issues," Zucker said. "And I think that the other side is – they're on the wrong side of all these – I think they call them 80/20 issues."

The filmmaker indicated that he wasn't originally a conservative in the traditional sense, but an old-school Democratic voter who was abandoned by modern liberalism.

"You know, I was always a John F. Kennedy Democrat. You know, strong military, lower taxes and p----," he said. "That’s what I was fixated on."

Again, he seemed to marvel at the fact that the president represents the voice of reason on the "big dumb issues" of today. He continued, "And Trump, as crazy as he is, he's the one who is trying to – he's keeping men out of women's sport."

"It's so outrageous to me when I see these stories about these women who had to share a locker room with biological men. It’s – I mean people will look back on this era as, ‘Well, America was crazy,’" he said.

"And I think America is crazier in this way than Europe," the director added.

Zucker, who has been a filmmaker in Hollywood since the early '70s, has also used his comedy directing chops to make political ads mocking Democratic Party figures and causes. He made one mocking former Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., in 2010, and another criticizing former President Barack Obama’s Iran deal.

"The Iran Deal video was called ‘Side Effects,’ he told Fox News Digital, about the ad that came out around the Obama-McCain presidential election in 2008. "It was done like one of these drug ads that keeps saying, ‘It's great, it’s great. But there are these side effects.’"

He also directed a feature-length spoof in 2008 mocking the liberal documentarian Michael Moore and the far left in America, titled "An American Carol." Zucker remarked that he’s proud of that film even though it didn’t perform too well at the box office when it came out.

"And oh my God, it's funny. I'm so proud of that. It's completely flatlined. I mean, talk about misjudging the audience," he said. "The left doesn't have a sense of humor about itself, and the Republicans don't go to movies. So, I had no audience, but I wanted to do this."

Ironically, Zucker said that he wrote the film with his leftist friend. "I wrote it with a high school friend who's the funniest guy that I know, and he's to the left of Castro. But he loved making movies."