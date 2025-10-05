Expand / Collapse search
White House spokesperson calls 'Saturday Night Live' a 'waste' of time after season premiere

The NBC sketch comedy series featured James Austin Johnson reprising his role as President Donald Trump

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
The White House dismissed NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" as a "waste of time" akin to watching paint dry when reached for comment about its recent season premiere.

The long-running sketch comedy series began its 51st season Saturday night and once again featured cast member James Austin Johnson portraying President Donald Trump interrupting the cold open, joking that he could have the show canceled if it became too critical.

"I'm just here keeping my eye on ‘SNL.’ Making sure they don't do anything too mean about me," Johnson said as Trump.

SNL SAYS TRUMP’S BEEN IN OFFICE ‘100 YEARS’ WHILE MOCKING PAPAL AMBITIONS AND EXECUTIVE ORDER FRENZY

James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live"

James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during the 51st season premiere of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

In another line, Johnson added, "But they better be on their best behavior, otherwise they're going to have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brendan Carr."

He also closed out the sketch warning the show that "Daddy’s watching."

Despite the sketch mocking Trump, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the attack and the show in a comment to Entertainment Weekly, saying she has "more entertaining" things to do with her time.

"Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said. "And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do—like watch paint dry."

SNL COMPARES TRUMP TO JESUS IN EASTER SKETCH MOCKING ECONOMY AND FAITH: 'DONALD JESUS TRUMP'

Donald Trump beside James Austin Johnson appearing as Trump on SNL

"Saturday Night Live" has frequently mocked Donald Trump with cast member James Austin Johnson. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment.

The opening sketch likely referenced late-night host and frequent Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel being suspended by ABC after broadcasting shows preempted his show for his controversial comments related to Charlie Kirk’s assassin. 

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr also issued a veiled threat against the show before it was suspended.

ABC restored Kimmel’s show less than one week later.

SNL SKIT TAKES AIM AT TRUMP’S TARIFFS AND TESLA VANDALISM: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT DEPRESSION AGAIN'

Donald Trump hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2015

Donald Trump and "Saturday Night Live" have traded barbs over the years. (Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Saturday Night Live" has frequently mocked Trump in the show’s cold open since his 2024 election campaign. Though Trump has criticized the show in the past, his administration and 2024 campaign team have largely ignored "SNL" throughout his second term.

One exception came in September 2024, when the Trump campaign fired back at a sketch that mocked assassination attempts against him.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

