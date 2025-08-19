MSNBC's name change to 'MS NOW' gets rude welcome from social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's new name was mocked by critics Monday and compared to a failed computer software product and a fundraiser for a disease, as the liberal network separates itself from NBCUniversal as part of Comcast's corporate spinoff.

The network's new name will change to "My Source News Opinion World," or ‘MS NOW.’

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that the MSNBC name change was part of the network's effort to separate itself from NBC's brand.

Semafor's Josh Billinson compared the new name to a failed software package.

"MS Now sounds like a short-lived Windows operating system from the early 2000s that needlessly redesigned too much and failed to be adopted by a critical mass of users," he wrote on X.

Comcast's new spinoff company, Versant, will comprise several other NBC brands, including CNBC, USA, Oxygen and E! CNBC will get to keep its name but will change its logo.

Going forward, the NBCUniversal News Group will only include NBC News, the NBC News Now streaming service, Telemundo and owned-and-operated local stations.

The Wall Street Journal's Kyle Smith wrote that MS NOW "Sounds like a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis."

John Cassidy of The New Yorker said, "I spy a consultant's (costly) recommendation."

Mark Lazarus, who will serve as the head of Versant, told the WSJ that the new company hoped to mitigate "brand confusion" in the spinoff.

He said MS NOW would still cater to a progressive audience and prioritize "holding the political figures from both parties to account."

Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the National Review, joked that while the name is set to change, MSNBC's reputation would remain the same.

"OUT: MSNBC as representative of ridiculous left-wing cant masquerading as news. IN: MS NOW as representative of ridiculous left-wing cant masquerading as news," Lowry wrote.

"Think about how many millions consultants got paid to come up with……MS NOW w/ a Microsoft paint logo," Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti wrote.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann mocked his past employer, saying, "MSNBC to change name to MS NOW no I'm not kidding."

Columnist T. Beckett Adams joked, "Mrs. Now? It's MS Now."

"MSDNC worked just fine," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on X.

MSNBC's employees also reacted to the name change as part of the spinoff.

Jesse Rodriguez, MSNBC's vice president of editorial and bookings, said in a post that network's mission was not going to change.

"Exciting news," he wrote. "Our mission will not change. Our commitment to our loyal viewers will not change. Who we are is not changing."

Richard Hudock, MSNBC's senior vice president for communications, wrote, "Change requires flexibility, adaptability, and an open mind. This change is good for us."

MSNBC and NBC contributor Anthony Coley reacted, "With no corporate ties to Microsoft or NBC, this makes sense."

The network's morning show, "Morning Joe," also reacted to the news on Monday.

"What I’ve said on this show time and time again is you look at the people that are running the company, they’re entrepreneurial," co-host Joe Scarborough said. "Right, like when you have somebody come into your company after working for big corporations, and you’re talking, you’re sitting there, and they go, we want you to be entrepreneurial. We want you to come up with new ideas. We want you to push the boundaries. I’m excited about that."

"So, I’m excited about this, too. It’s like, what’s in a name? Well, whatever you put into the name," he added.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reacted to the name change in a statement to Variety .

"If there was ever a time for us to change our name, this is it — because we’re not just separating from NBC News in corporate terms, we’re competing with them now. So, I think the distinction is going to be good for us," she said.

"What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots — the Today Show, Nightly, Meet the Press — is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off," Maddow added.