MSNBC to change name to 'MS NOW' in Comcast spinoff deal

MSNBC is set to change its name as part of Comcast's spin-off from NBC Universal, which the company announced in late 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that the left-leaning network's new name will be "My Source News Opinion World," or MS NOW.

CNBC, USA, Oxygen and E! are also included in the Comcast spin-off.

CNBC is going to keep its name, according to the WSJ, but is working on a new logo. The move is part of the networks' attempt to separate themselves from NBC, the Journal reported.

Cesar Conde will continue leading the NBCUniversal News Group, but now that group only includes NBC News, the NBC News Now streaming service, Telemundo and owned-and-operated local stations.

NBC, Bravo and Peacock (NBC's streaming service) will remain under NBC Universal.

"Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced its intent to create a new publicly traded company comprised of a strong portfolio of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets including Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and Sports Engine, through a tax-free spin-off. The well-capitalized independent company ("SpinCo") will have significant scale as a pure-play set of assets anchored by leading news, sports and entertainment content," a November press release from Comcast read.

Mark Lazarus, who will serve as the head of the new company, Versant, told the WSJ that they hoped to mitigate "brand confusion" in the spin-off.

Lazarus told the WSJ that MS NOW would still cater to a progressive audience and prioritize "holding the political figures from both parties to account."

"Change requires flexibility, adaptability, and an open mind. This change is good for us," MSNBC's Senior vice president of communications, Richard Hudock wrote in a post on X.

The network's morning show, "Morning Joe" also reacted to the news on Monday.

"What I’ve said on this show time and time again is you look at the people that are running the company, they’re entrepreneurial. Right, like when you have somebody come into your company after working for big corporations and you’re talking, you’re sitting there and they go, we want you to be entrepreneurial. We want you to come up with new ideas. We want you to push the boundaries. I’m excited about that. So I’m excited about this, too. It’s like, what’s in a name? Well, whatever you put into the name," co-host Joe Scarborough said.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, who co-hosts "Squawk Box" on CNBC and frequently appears on MSNBC, said he liked the new name.

"I like this because I think it actually does have the sort of independence and actually gets away in some ways from even the idea of legacy media," Sorkin said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted to the name change in a statement to Variety.

"If there was ever a time for us to change our name, this is it — because we’re not just separating from NBC News in corporate terms, we’re competing with them now. So I think the distinction is going to be good for us," Maddow said. "What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots — the Today Show, Nightly, Meet the Press — is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off."