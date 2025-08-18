Expand / Collapse search
Media

MSNBC to change name to 'MS NOW' in Comcast spinoff deal

MSNBC joins CNBC, USA and other channels in the spin-off company called Versant

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published | Updated
MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' reacts to name change for the network as part of Comcast spinoff Video

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' reacts to name change for the network as part of Comcast spinoff

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" reacted to the networks upcoming name change, "My Source News Opinion World," or MS NOW, on Monday.

MSNBC is set to change its name as part of Comcast's spin-off from NBC Universal, which the company announced in late 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that the left-leaning network's new name will be "My Source News Opinion World," or MS NOW. 

CNBC, USA, Oxygen and E! are also included in the Comcast spin-off.

CNBC is going to keep its name, according to the WSJ, but is working on a new logo. The move is part of the networks' attempt to separate themselves from NBC, the Journal reported.

Cesar Conde will continue leading the NBCUniversal News Group, but now that group only includes NBC News, the NBC News Now streaming service, Telemundo and owned-and-operated local stations. 

Rachel Maddow

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during her show in June. (Screenshot/MSNBC/)

NBC, Bravo and Peacock (NBC's streaming service) will remain under NBC Universal. 

"Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced its intent to create a new publicly traded company comprised of a strong portfolio of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets including Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and Sports Engine, through a tax-free spin-off. The well-capitalized independent company ("SpinCo") will have significant scale as a pure-play set of assets anchored by leading news, sports and entertainment content," a November press release from Comcast read.

Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki

MSNBC will change its name to MS NOW as part of their spinoff from NBC universal. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images ; Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images; Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mark Lazarus, who will serve as the head of the new company, Versant, told the WSJ that they hoped to mitigate "brand confusion" in the spin-off.

Lazarus told the WSJ that MS NOW would still cater to a progressive audience and prioritize "holding the political figures from both parties to account."

"Change requires flexibility, adaptability, and an open mind. This change is good for us," MSNBC's Senior vice president of communications, Richard Hudock wrote in a post on X.

The network's morning show, "Morning Joe" also reacted to the news on Monday.

"What I’ve said on this show time and time again is you look at the people that are running the company, they’re entrepreneurial. Right, like when you have somebody come into your company after working for big corporations and you’re talking, you’re sitting there and they go, we want you to be entrepreneurial. We want you to come up with new ideas. We want you to push the boundaries. I’m excited about that. So I’m excited about this, too. It’s like, what’s in a name? Well, whatever you put into the name," co-host Joe Scarborough said. 

Mika Brzezinski Joe Scarborough

Mika Brzezinski Joe Scarborough host their show, "Morning Joe." (Screenshot/MSNBC)

Andrew Ross Sorkin, who co-hosts "Squawk Box" on CNBC and frequently appears on MSNBC, said he liked the new name. 

"I like this because I think it actually does have the sort of independence and actually gets away in some ways from even the idea of legacy media," Sorkin said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted to the name change in a statement to Variety. 

"If there was ever a time for us to change our name, this is it — because we’re not just separating from NBC News in corporate terms, we’re competing with them now. So I think the distinction is going to be good for us," Maddow said. "What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots — the Today Show, Nightly, Meet the Press — is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

