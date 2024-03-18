Keith Olbermann suggests 'hope' for Trump's assassination in X post

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann appeared to "hope" that former President Trump would be assassinated in a recent X post that prompted calls for his banishment from the social media platform.

Olbermann was referring to the Biden-Harris HQ X account flagging a clip of Trump saying he had been persecuted worse than any president in history, including Abraham Lincoln.

"Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated," the Biden campaign account posted on Saturday.

"There's always the hope," Olbermann wrote, linking to the post.

Olbermann, a far-left personality known for his inflammatory comments, has also recently called for the dissolution of the Supreme Court.

One account that responded to Olbermann's post suggested the commentator's account should be "permanently suspended" for appearing to endorse someone killing Trump, the presumptive nominee for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump is trying to become only the second president since Grover Cleveland to win another White House term after losing a previous re-election bid.

Multiple major media outlets and political figures have criticized Trump in the wake of an Ohio campaign speech in which he argued that the American auto industry would experience a "bloodbath" if Biden were to be re-elected in November.

While speaking to CNN "State of The Union" host Dana Bash on Sunday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stressed that Trump cannot win the upcoming election and spun his "bloodbath" remark as possibly being a threat to Americans.

"We have – we just have to win this election because he‘s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He‘s going to exact a bloodbath?" she asked.

During a rally in Vadalia, Ohio, Trump used the word "bloodbath" following a point he made about putting tariffs on Chinese cars made in Mexico and sold to the U.S.

Addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, "Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected."

"Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories."

Olbermann and Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.