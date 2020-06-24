MSNBC's Joe Scarborough says President Trump 'acts like he doesn’t want to get reelected'

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough declared on Wednesday that President Trump doesn’t appear to want to win reelection.

“This does not look like a man who wants to win, who wants to be reelected,” Scarborough said, pointing to recent controversies such as Trump reportedly seeking China’s help and comments made about slowing down COVID-19 testing.

“Time and time again, this guy, every day, acts like he doesn’t want to get reelected. He undercuts his aides who are trying to cover up for previous mistakes that he’s making, and the situation just keeps getting worse,” Scarborough said. “You have to ask yourself, ‘Why is a guy who is down 10 points, 12 points, 14 points — why doesn’t he adjust?'”

The MSNBC host then said Trump is “incapable” of adjusting, but at least knew “when to keep quiet” back in 2016. “Morning Joe” played a clip of Trump telling reporters on Tuesday that he wasn’t joking when it comes to slowing down coronavirus testing and that America has the best tests in the world.

“The stupidity is incredible,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

“The ignorance is incredible,” Scarborough echoed. “We don’t have the best tests in the world.”

The MSNBC morning show then pivoted to mocking Trump for telling college students at an event on Tuesday that he has questioned where the 19 in “COVID-19” came from.

“I don’t know where to begin... all the president had to do was ask any staff member in the White House, they would tell him the 19 came from the year of the outbreak,” Scarborough said, noting that Trump’s repeated use of the term “Kung Flu” is seen as racist by many Americans.

“I’m 57 years old, I can safely say, I’ve never heard anything like this before Donald Trump. I pray to God. I pray to Jesus that we, as a country, will never hear anything like this again,” Scarborough said. “This is a guy that doesn’t act like he wants to be reelected.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough, who are married, were famously close with Trump in the early stages of his political career before eventually turning on him. The MSNBC hosts hung around Mar-a-Lago and were once accused of colluding with Trump during a town hall event when a hot mic allegedly captured a commercial-break conversation. They are now among his harshest critics in the mainstream media.