MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wonders if Trump has a ‘financial tie’ to hydroxychloroquine

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski suggested President Trump has a “financial tie” to hydroxychloroquine on Monday because he has repeatedly promoted the drug as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Co-host Joe Scarborough pondered aloud why Trump has “pushed an unproven drug” when Brzezinski made the claim.

"A lot of people would say, follow the money. There’s got to be some sort of financial tie to someone, somewhere that has the president pushing this repeatedly,” Brzezinski said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media Research Center contributing editor Mark Finkelstein wrote that Brzezinski’s comment is “perhaps the most explosive accusation yet against President Trump made by a liberal media member regarding the coronavirus” pandemic.

“Mika must be immediately challenged to produce whatever evidence she might have in support of her explosive claim. To accuse the President of the United States of outright corruption in the midst of the greatest crisis in the lives of most Americans, is a libel most vile unless she can substantiate it,” Finkelstein wrote.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Limited studies have suggested hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, could treat coronavirus. An international poll of thousands of doctors recently rated hydroxychloroquine the “most effective therapy” for coronavirus.

"We've bought a tremendous amount of the hydroxychloroquine," Trump told reporters Sunday, saying the country has stockpiled 29 million pills of the drug. "There are some signs it works on this, some very strong signs. ... They're not expensive. What do you have to lose?"

The president noted he's "not a doctor," but observed that the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] had issued emergency authorization for physicians to use the drug to treat coronavirus.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.