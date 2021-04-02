MSNBC erroneously reported that Capitol attack suspect was a 'White male'

MSNBC erroneously reported Friday that the suspect in Friday's deadly car attack at the U.S. Capitol was a "White male."

During the network's 2 p.m. ET program "Katy Tur Reports," NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams provided reporting on the then-unidentified suspect, who had just died.

"The question now is, what’s the condition of the Capitol Police officers who were injured when the man -- we’re told it was a White male that was driving the car -- when the man got out of the car and attacked the police officers with a knife," Williams told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur.

In fact, the suspect was later identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Black man from Indiana with ties to Virginia.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Green allegedly slammed his sedan into two police officers near the Capitol’s North Barricade, an entrance where members of Congress and their aides come and go from the Capitol building.

Sources told Fox News the attack appeared to be of the "lone wolf" variety and added that the suspect identified himself on Facebook as a Nation of Islam follower who may have recently lost his job.

Green's Facebook page, which has since been taken down, included photos and videos of Nation of Islam rallies, and the bio identified Green as a "Follower of Farrakhan."

A recent profile photo appears to resemble the build and haircut of news video showing the suspect being loaded into an ambulance.

The most recent post was a YouTube video of a 2009 Louis Farrakhan speech titled, "The Crucifixion of Michael Jackson." In it, the Nation of Islam leader said Jesus was not the Messiah and called Christian theology a lie.

In a post dated March 17, Green complained of being unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic and said his religious beliefs were keeping him going.

He also praised Farrakhan, an outspoken anti-Semite, as "Jesus" and former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad as "the exalted Christ."

The attack killed U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans and injured another officer, who was still hospitalized Friday evening in stable condition.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.