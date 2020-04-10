Mika Brzezinski: ‘People are asking’ if Trump had ‘done his job,’ there would be fewer coronavirus deaths

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested that "people are asking" if Americans have died from coronavirus because President Trump hasn’t done his job.

Brzezinski was criticizing the daily White House task force briefings during a segment on Friday. The MSNBC host declared the press conferences to be a waste of time for task force members, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who should be focused solely on defeating coronavirus.

“He’s wasting their precious time, some would say, so he can bloviate and have little fights with reporters and make sure, you know, that’s noticed and talked about. It is, for me, that is the deepest insult to this entire process, that he is wasting his top scientists’ time. These people are tired,” Brzezinski said.

“They have to listen to him tell lies, and find a way to navigate trying to get the truth in there,” she continued. “This is crazy. In the middle of a pandemic, when 16,000 Americans have died and you wonder, could that number be lower, had the president done his job? A lot of people are asking that question.”

Brzezinski and her husband, “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough, were famously close with Trump in the early stages of his political career before eventually turning on him. The MSNBC host hung around Mar-a-Lago and was once accused of colluding with Trump during a town hall event when a hot mic allegedly captured a commercial-break conversation.

The MSNBC hosts have since emerged as two of Trump’s harshest critics in the mainstream media, attacking the president on a daily basis.