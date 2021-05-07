MSNBC panned for Joy Reid's ‘poop’ segment attacking Rep. Elise Stefanik

Left-wing cable news network MSNBC came under fire Thursday following a perplexing segment on Joy Reid's show centered around "poop" jokes and attacking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Reid, the left-wing host well known for criticizing Republicans, was seemingly amused when former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, now a political analyst for MSNBC, resorted to using defecation references to attack Stefanik, the Republican Party, and former President Donald Trump.

The segment began with Reid going on a profanity laced rant against Stefanik, calling her statements on election fraud in the 2020 election "bulls**t," questioning her past political support for anti-Trump Republicans, and claiming she was defrauding "Trumpy" voters by pretending to not be one of the most liberal Republicans.

"The question is was she full of crap then when she was hanging out in Bush world and Romney world? Or is she full of crap now? I don’t know," Steele said, seemingly in an attempt to humorously play off Reid's earlier claim of "bulls**t," as Reid, appearing wide-eyed and overjoyed, listened intently.

"So either way, crap is crap. And it is the best reflection of where the GOP is right now, as they are about to knock out a principled woman for crap," he continued, referring to Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-W.Y. and the expressed support by some to replace her with Stefanik.

"And I think we need to be honest about what it is. Donald Trump brought the gold toilet into the RNC, into the party, and everyone thinks it’s a pool. And they’re just diving in. They’re just diving in," Steele concluded.

Reid burst out laughing as Steele finished, and continued with the "poop" theme as she turned to Steele's fellow MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson for his take.

"But I mean, Eugene, they’re diving in, and the poop toilet is full! It’s not like they're diving in and it’s empty. It’s full!" she said.

"And they ain't a plunger around!" Steele jumped in, continuing to laugh, before Robinson said he was going to move on from the metaphor.

The network was quickly slammed on social media, with Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck calling Steele out for failing to live up to his supposed reputation of being "civil and principled."

Others said that the segment didn't reflect well on MSNBC, and some claimed that if hosts on other networks, such as Fox News, said the same thing, then the liberal media would be blasting them for using "dangerous" language.