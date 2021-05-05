MSNBC's Joy Reid agrees with trans activist that Caitlyn Jenner is a 'hypocrite'

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Tune in to "Hannity" Wednesday at 9 pm ET to see Caitlyn Jenner’s interview

MSNBC host Joy Reid agreed with a transgender activist guest who slammed Caitlyn Jenner as a "hypocrite" following the reality television star’s comments on her stance regarding transgender children and sports teams.

On Tuesday, transgender activist Charlotte Clymer called Jenner, who recently announced a California gubernatorial run, "someone who panders," "a hypocrite" and "a hateful person who has no problem attacking trans people to build her brand."

Reid responded by saying, "very well said."

Clymer made the comments on MSNBC three days after Jenner came out against allowing transgender athletes who were born male to compete on girls' sports teams.

Jenner, a former Olympic athlete who famously came out as transgender in 2015, waded into a controversial issue that has sparked Republican-backed legislation in states across the country.

"This is a question of fairness, that's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school," Jenner told TMZ. "It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls sports in our schools."

Jenner is running as a Republican to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in an upcoming recall election in the deep-blue state.

Trans activists have claimed that gender identity, rather than sex, should be the determination for who is allowed into which sports teams -- and called such bans cruel and discriminatory.

Opponents have pushed back, saying that it would be unfair for males -- however they may identify -- to be allowed entry into sports intended for girls and women, considering the differences between male and female bodies.

Reid called Jenner a "strange figure" on Tuesday because "she was for Donald Trump and he was a directly anti-trans president and now she is running for governor and decided she too is against trans-girls playing sports."

"I don’t understand it," she continued. She then asked Clymer what people within the trans community are saying about the topic.

"Every marginalized community has members that work against the equality of that community," Clymer responded. "Every community has that. For trans folks, Caitlyn Jenner is the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community. That’s who she is."

Schlafly was the iconic pro-family activist who rose to fame in the 1970s when she campaigned against the Equal Rights Amendment.

Clymer claimed Jenner "has always worked against LGBTQ equality."

"She has always worked against our interests and so when we saw her throw trans-children under the bus and directly attack trans-children in that interview we were not surprised," she continued. "This is who she is."

Clymer also pointed out that "Caitlyn Jenner has played in women’s golf tournaments for God’s sake."

Bills seeking to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public schools also have been enacted this year in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order on the matter.

Those state moves are pushing back against an executive order by President Biden, which allows student athletes to participate in accordance with their gender identity.

A spokesperson for Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, however Fox News’ Sean Hannity will sit down with her for an interview airing Wednesday at 9PM/ET.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.