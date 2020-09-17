Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele blasts Trump supporters: ‘Yeah, I’m with stupid'

Ex-Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele found himself trending on social media after bashing Trump supporters on MSNBC Wednesday night for continuing to stand by the president.

“I’ve talked to enough of them over the last few days. I’m exhausted, I’m exasperated. You know, at this point, it’s like, save who you can save. Because there’s only so much you can do, there’s only so much you can say. The fact that we have to literally beg people to wear a mask to save their own dumb a-- from getting sick, I’m sorry. To me, it is beyond the imagination... I am just so exhausted with this president,” Steele told MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

Steele then brought up Trump’s Wednesday press conference, when the president announced a vaccine distribution plan and predicted availability as early as October, directly contradicting a much longer timeline offered earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr. Robert Redfield.

Redfield told a panel of Senate lawmakers not to expect a coronavirus vaccine to become widely available to most of the U.S. population until the summer of 2021 — publicly rebuffing Trump’s repeated assertion that a vaccine might be available before the November election.

"I think he made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information," Trump said Wednesday in response to a question from Fox News' John Roberts. "I believe he was confused."

Steele insisted Redfield is correct and the president is providing misinformation.

“This president stands at the podium today, and not only contradicts his CDC director but basically says he perjured himself under oath before Congress, because he is saying something different from Donald Trump. The CDC director is telling us the truth and Donald Trump is literally lying to us,” Steele said. “And yet, 40 percent of the country looks at it and goes, ‘Yeah, I’m with stupid.’”

