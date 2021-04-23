MSNBC’s Joy Reid continues to make controversial comments three years after homophobic blog scandal

MSNBC host Joy Reid has celebrated the three-year anniversary of her infamous hacked-blog debacle with a series of outlandish comments and analysis tied to the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck has been capturing Reid’s incendiary rhetoric and posting it on social media so people who don’t tune in to the far-left MSNBC program can get a glimpse of what she’s been saying. However, sometimes the footage is too outlandish even for Houck.

MSNBC STAR JOY REID'S CLAIM THAT HACKERS PLANTED HOMOPHOBIC SLURS FALLS APART UNDER SCRUTINY

"I'm not even going to tweet the video of these two clowns, but they're arguing that each and every person on the right is a modern-day Klansman and white nationalist who wants dirty air and water and black people poor and without representation in Congress to name a few," Houck tweeted on Thursday, with a clip of Reid and left-wing guest Dean Obeidallah.

The MSNBC host also appeared to justify Bryant lunging at another girl with a knife because something could have "scared" her before the encounter.

She also compared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., to infamous segregationist George Wallace because of the Sunshine State’s new anti-riot legislation.

"Just watch this tease. It's clear that Joy Reid does and it's poisonous and racist. She wants a race war," Houck wrote to caption another clip from the MSNBC show.

During the same episode, she suggested that Kyle Rittenhouse was not shot by police in Wisconsin after he opened fire on violent protestors because he is White.

Reid, who has a long history of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation, told viewers on Wednesday that it’s "very difficult to trust" police officers when it comes to the Bryant case – despite body camera footage that allows her to watch the entire situation herself.

MSNBC played a portion of the footage, followed by clips of a press conference law enforcement officials conducted on Wednesday.

"The problem is, at this point, everything police say to me is just a claim that needs to be proven," Reid said. "They aren’t being fully transparent ... that’s why it’s very difficult to trust what they’re saying."

Reid then declared, "I remember fights in, even high school, or even younger than that, where a kid brought a pen knife or something to school and teachers were able to defuse that and they didn’t have guns."

Reid also implied the police officers involved might have had bad intentions because one of them wore a Blue Lives Matter facemask.

"If cops are showing up to the scene of a shooting of somebody, people in pink jumpsuits running around, and teenage girls running around, and your response to that, given the sensitivities we’re in right now on the day of the George Floyd verdict, is to show up in a Blue Lives Matter mask," Reid said. "What message is that sending to the community and Black people in general about your value for human life?"

MSNBC BREAKS SILENCE ON STAR JOY REID’S ‘HATEFUL’ BLOG POSTS: ‘SHE HAS GROWN AND EVOLVED’

On Thursday, Reid led a panel discussion during which Rutgers University Associate Professor Brittany Cooper essentially declared Bryant was shot for "not being perfect" and having a bad day.

"This was never the argument for the movement of Black lives ... that you just get to kill Black people, particularly when they're not being perfect," Cooper told Reid, who nodded along in agreement. "I think about how perfect ... the prosecution had to be in order to get the conviction for George Floyd. It had to be impeccable, they had to leave no stone unturned."

"And if that is the standard, then no Black person is truly going to be safe if we cannot be having a bad day, if we cannot defend ourselves when we think we're gonna get jumped, if we call the cops and they can't show up and tell who the victim is and who the perpetrators are, and they can't use their training to adjudicate regular old everyday community conflict," Cooper said.

MSNBC’S JOY REID SAYS IT’S 'VERY DIFFICULT' TO TRUST COPS, CLAIMS EVEN UNARMED TEACHERS BREAK UP KNIFE FIGHTS

Meanwhile, Reid also provided a platform for Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to defend her controversial comments calling for protestors to be "confrontational" in the streets if former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin wasn't convicted of George Floyd's murder.

DEREK CHAUVIN VERDICT PRODUCED OUTLANDISH ANALYSIS, CRINGE-WORTHY TWEETS AND 'WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE' TAKES

Three years ago this month, Reid claimed that homophobic comments on her old blog, "The Reid Report," were not written by her in a story that shocked the media industry. She blamed hackers and claimed to enlist the FBI to investigate her implausible claim, but she became emotional on air when her story fell apart.

The MSNBC host then admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, but claimed that she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway. The bizarre ordeal damaged her reputation, but she has since been promoted from the weekends to weekdays on MSNBC despite her past rhetoric about the LGBTQ community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her old blog also touted "America First" immigration policies, featured anti-Semitic comments, encouraged readers to check out "Loose Change," a documentary on a conspiracy theory that alleges the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were planned by the United States government, and had Senator John McCain’s head photoshopped onto the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

"Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true," MSNBC told Fox News in 2018.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.