Media
Published

MSNBC's Joy Reid mocks parents who say opposing critical race theory doesn't make them racist: 'It does'

'It's just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue,' the ReidOut host said

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Brit Hume reacts to 'backlash' coming after critical race theory in classroomsVideo

Brit Hume reacts to 'backlash' coming after critical race theory in classrooms

Two school board candidates who opposed critical race theory were elected by 70% of the vote; FOX News contributor reacts on 'Special Report'

MSNBC host Joy Reid laughed at the expense of parents who say they aren't "racist" for opposing critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools. 

There has been a growing push by Democrats nationwide, including by the Biden administration, to implement CRT and the controversial 1619 Project into children's education as part of the cultural reckoning following the death of George Floyd

On Tuesday, Reid noted how some parents "aren't too pleased" by the new curriculum and played a clip of one Missouri parent expressing her opposition to CRT at a town hall.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CONTINUES TO MAKE CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS THREE YEARS AFTER HOMOPHOBIC BLOG SCANDAL

"Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean I'm a racist, damn it!" a tearful mother exclaimed as she choked up. 

Reid laughed. 

"Actually, it does," the ReidOut host grinned. "It's just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue just like their politically motivated attacks on transgender youth who just want to play sports.

Republicans push back on Biden administration's 1619 Project proposalVideo

Last week, Republican lawmakers demanded President Biden's Department of Education block a planned history education proposal that invokes the 1619 Project.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, and more than 30 of his GOP colleagues penned a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona blasting the new proposed priorities for American history and civics teaching as "divisive nonsense."

"Americans do not need or want their tax dollars diverted from promoting the principles that unite our nation toward promoting radical ideologies meant to divide us," McConnell wrote. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.