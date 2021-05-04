MSNBC's Joy Reid mocks parents who say opposing critical race theory doesn't make them racist: 'It does'

MSNBC host Joy Reid laughed at the expense of parents who say they aren't "racist" for opposing critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools.

There has been a growing push by Democrats nationwide, including by the Biden administration, to implement CRT and the controversial 1619 Project into children's education as part of the cultural reckoning following the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Reid noted how some parents "aren't too pleased" by the new curriculum and played a clip of one Missouri parent expressing her opposition to CRT at a town hall.

"Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean I'm a racist, damn it!" a tearful mother exclaimed as she choked up.

Reid laughed.

"Actually, it does," the ReidOut host grinned. "It's just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue just like their politically motivated attacks on transgender youth who just want to play sports.

Last week, Republican lawmakers demanded President Biden's Department of Education block a planned history education proposal that invokes the 1619 Project.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, and more than 30 of his GOP colleagues penned a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona blasting the new proposed priorities for American history and civics teaching as "divisive nonsense."

"Americans do not need or want their tax dollars diverted from promoting the principles that unite our nation toward promoting radical ideologies meant to divide us," McConnell wrote.